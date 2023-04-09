Ipswich Town are eyeing an ambitious move for Southampton forward Adam Armstrong ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that the Blues could potentially step up their pursuit of Armstrong if they achieve promotion to the Championship.

Ipswich's owners are willing to splash the cash if this particular goal is achieved after opting to back head coach Kieran McKenna financially in the previous two transfer windows.

The Blues moved up to second in the League One standings on Friday by securing a 4-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

McKenna's side have a game in hand over Sheffield Wednesday, who have also amassed 81 points this season, and are set to head to The Completely-Suzuki stadium to face Cheltenham Town tomorrow.

As for Armstrong's current side Southampton, they are facing an uphill battle to retain a place in the Premier League.

The Saints suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City yesterday and are four points adrift of safety.

What is Armstrong's current contract status amid Ipswich interest?

Armstrong's current contract at Southampton is set to run until 2025.

If Ipswich are interested in signing the forward on a permanent deal, they may have to pay a significant fee as the Saints will be in no rush to sell the 26-year-old.

Alternatively, the Blues could seek a loan move for Armstrong this summer if they seal a return to the second-tier.

However, unless the Saints retain their Premier League status for another year, it is unlikely that they will be willing to sanction a temporary switch to a direct Championship rival.

Would Armstrong be a good addition to Ipswich's squad?

When you consider that Armstrong has an excellent track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in the Championship, it would not be at all surprising if he sets this division alight in an Ipswich shirt earlier this year.

While Armstrong has only managed to provide two direct goal contributions in the Premier League for Southampton this season, he knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the second-tier.

As well as scoring 56 Championship goals, Armstrong has also provided 20 assists for his team-mates in the 186 games that he has participated in at this level.

If the former Blackburn Rovers man is able to get back to his very best, he could prove to be a fantastic addition to an Ipswich squad which is already brimming with talent.