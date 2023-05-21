This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

After winning promotion from League One, Ipswich Town are keen to improve on their attacking options.

That is according to The Sun, who report that the Tractor Boys are interested in Blackpool forward Jerry Yates this summer.

Yates netted 14 goals in the league, in a struggling Blackpool side as they were relegated from the Championship this season.

The likes of West Brom, Coventry, Ipswich and Luton, are all keen on a deal for the forward, too, with Blackpool's price tag reportedly set at £4 million.

With the above links in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on whether this is a deal worth doing for Ipswich Town.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very smart signing for Ipswich.

In truth, Kieran McKenna's squad doesn't need too much work doing to it, as there is a lot of quality in the group. However, a number nine is an obvious area to address, and the prospect of Yates with Conor Chaplin just behind is one that should excite the fans.

This summer needs to be about quality over quantity for the Suffolk outfit, and Yates would fit the bill. To score 14 goals in this Blackpool side shows he has plenty of ability, and his movement, work-rate and desire means he is a good all-round striker as well.

Obviously, there is a lot of interest in Yates, but if Ipswich can win the race for the player it would be a real coup.

Justin Peach

Jerry Yates proved himself to be a reliable scorer for a struggling side last season for Blackpool.

15 goals in any league is a respectable return, especially for a side who suffered relegation to League One. However, digging deeper into Yates’ return last season might throw an air of pragmatism for Ipswich and their pursuit of his signature.

Yates had nine goals in his opening 17 games, before going on a goal drought in the middle of the campaign, scoring once in 20, before a late goal glut at the end of the season.

It suggests that whilst his goal record is a decent return, it should be met with some pragmatism to what he can deliver and whether the suggested fee of at least £2.5m is worth the investment.

Ipswich can certainly get better value elsewhere, and as they’ve shown already with the likes of Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead, they’re more than capable of unearthing that talent.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a brilliant signing for Ipswich if they could get it done.

Yates demonstrated his ability to find the back of the net at this level last season and in a side you anticipate not to be at the bottom of the divison, he could have an equally, if not more, fruitful campaign in front of goal.

That being said, it does look as though it is going to cost a decent fee to get him.

Blackpool are said to be holding out for £4 million, having already reportedly rejected a bid of £2.5 million.

Given Ipswich's current striking options, it may be worth them paying that fee, but it has to be said, there could be other striking options worth exploring for that sort of price tag.