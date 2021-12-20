Ipswich Town eye transfer move for Man United player

Ipswich Town are said to be interested in signing Manchester United winger Noam Emeran in the January transfer window, as per a recent report by The New Times.

The Rwandan attacker is one of a number of youngsters that the new Town boss, Kieran McKenna, worked with directly during his time with the Red Devils in the past.

As a result of this, it appears that the Northern Irishman is seeking to take advantage of the ties that he has with his former club by aiming to take one or a few of their younger players on loan in the new year.

In addition to the aforementioned 19-year-old, McKenna is also said to be keen on the likes of Anthony Elanga, Tendon Mengi, Dylan Levitt and Shola Shola Shoretire as he looks to add even more depth to what is a swelled Ipswich squad.

Emeran signed a professional contract with the club back in 2019 but has seen his game time limited this term due to various injury problems that he has encountered.

The Verdict

It was almost inevitable that the Tractor Boys would be linked with at least one Manchester United player following the appointment of McKenna at the helm, and as a result it will be interesting to see if he takes advantage of the relationship that he has with his former employers.

United boast a lot of bright young players who could arguably make a difference for Town at a time when they really need to get their act together.

They are someway off the pace in the race for promotion in Sky Bet League One and could perhaps benefit from bringing in some more fresh faces.

However in turn that could mean that some fringe players may well exit from Portman Road as a result of there being new arrivals.