Ipswich Town eye Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker: What is the latest news?

Morgan Whittaker has emerged as a reported transfer target for Ipswich Town in recent days, according to TWTD.

The current Swansea City player is out on loan with the Tractor Boys’ league rivals Plymouth Argyle, where he has proven to be an integral part of Steven Schumacher’s side.

The 21-year old has featured 19 times in League One so far in this campaign, with the Pilgrims currently two points clear of Kieran McKenna’s side.

The playmaker has been a standout performer as the side leads the race to secure promotion to the Championship as we near the halfway point of the campaign.

Here we look at what the latest is regarding the uncertainty surrounding his future with Swansea…

Whittaker has attracted interest from Ipswich due to his performances with Plymouth this season.

He has scored seven goals already this season, and has stood out as one of the third tier’s brightest prospects.

However, Swansea hold the ability to recall the youngster in January, which could signal a big change in his future.

It is believed that it would be a loan move to Ipswich if a switch did materialise, but it is unknown whether the Swans would risk upsetting his development mid-season for a change in team.

Ipswich are also reportedly one of several clubs monitoring the situation surrounding Evan Ferguson, with the 18-year old Brighton forward a potential loan target for January as well.

That makes it clear that McKenna is targeting reinforcements in attack as he looks to build a side capable of maintaining a promotion push into 2023.

Whittaker signed for Swansea at 19-years old, but has yet to really break through into Russell Martin’s first team plans.

While he has performed well in League One, it is unlikely that he will become a candidate for Swansea’s first team squad this season.

It would be a huge risk to disrupt his progress with Plymouth only to move him back out on loan to another third tier club.

It would be unusual but not impossible for this move to come to fruition, and it may yet depend on the finances involved if Ipswich can persuade Swansea with a more lucrative loan offer.