Ipswich Town enter talks to bring ex-Premier League figure in to assist Paul Cook

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook could be set for a reunion with former player and manager Peter Reid, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys have had a mixed start to the current campaign, having invested heavily over the course of the summer. Beginning the season with a number of losses, they’ve now begun to pick up some wins and have now lost only one of their last six fixtures.

It’s meant that Ipswich are currently sat in mid-table in League One and they’ll want to push on and be up near the play-off spots come the end of the current campaign. They could soon be boosted though by the addition of Peter Reid to their backroom staff.

Reid has worked with Cook before and could be about to link-up with his former colleague again as a consultant at Portman Road.

It’s not exactly clear what the role title is or what it will entail but it appears he is likely to join as a consultant – and it could help boss Paul Cook going forward, with the manager understandably desperate to get his side firing and back up and into the Championship.

Reid can certainly help with that, having racked up hundreds of appearances and games as a manager to boot. His wisdom could be important to the former Wigan boss and could aid them vastly in their promotion bid. The deal is not yet done or confirmed but Reid has been spotted attending various Ipswich games and a deal looks likely.

If Reid can imbue some wisdom into the squad and to the staff at Portman Road, then it could help them both in terms of running the club and making important team decisions. If it pays off, then it could be a huge boost in getting them up towards those play-off places.

The Verdict

Adding someone like Peter Reid into the mix at Ipswich can only be a good thing. He has a multitude of games under his belt as a former player and therefore already has a wide knowledge of the game and how people involved in the game operate and operate well.

Plus, he’s already worked with Tractor Boy’s boss Paul Cook. That’s an added bonus, as the two know they are able to work together and have that rapport already. The positives are vast and if he can help add another valued opinion into the mix at Portman Road, then it could benefit the club for definite.