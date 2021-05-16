Ipswich Town emerges as frontrunners to sign out-of-contract 29-year-old

Ipswich Town are leading the race to sign Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley, a report from The East Anglian Daily Times has revealed.

Bradley is out of contract at Luton this summer, and as exclusively revealed by Football League World this week, the centre-back has rejected the offer of a new deal at Kenilworth Road.

Now it seems as though the 29-year-old may not be taking too long to find his next destination.

According to this latest update, Ipswich are currently leading the race to sign Bradley, as they look to overhaul their squad after a disappointing ninth place finish in League One this season.

Championship side Preston North End are also said to have taken an interest in a move to secure the services of Bradley this summer.

Having joined Luton from Plymouth in the summer of 2018, Bradley has made 131 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, scoring three goals.

The centre-back helped Luton to promotion from League One in his first season at Kenilworth Road, followed by 19th and 12th placed finishes in the Championship in each of the past two seasons.

The Verdict

I do think this would be a very good signing for Ipswich if they pull it off.

With the Tractor Boys seemingly undergoing an overhaul in every area of their squad, it does seem as though are going to have recruit considerably this summer.

Adding a player such as Bradley would give them a solid and reliable figure in the centre of their defence, not to mention he is someone who knows about getting to, and staying in, the Championship from his time with Luton.

Add to that the fact that he is available on a free transfer with his Luton contract expiring, making this a sensible move financially, and that this would be a coup in convincing Bradley to drop down to League One, even when there is seemingly Championship interest, and it does seem as though this is well worth looking into for Ipswich.