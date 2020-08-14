Ipswich Town edge closer to triple transfer swoop

Ipswich Town are closing in on three signings, with Oli Hawkins, Stephen Ward and David Cornell set to link up with Paul Lambert’s squad.

Last year was hugely disappointing for Ipswich on their first season in League One, with the Tractor Boys missing out on the top-six and failing to properly stage a push for promotion.

Planning for the new season starting next month is well underway and Ipswich are closing in on three signings now.

As per East Anglian Daily Times, former Portsmouth striker Hawkins is on the verge of joining the club as a free agent. The 28-year-old scored 18 goals during his time at Fratton Park.

In addition to him, Ward is coming in as another free agent to help solve the club’s left-back issues at this moment in time.

The former Wolves, Burnley and Stoke City man will come in and fill the void left by Luke Garbutt, who was on loan with Ipswich last season.

Finally, Cornell is being signed to provide competition for the goalkeeping department. The 29-year-old was part of Northampton Town’s promotion-winning squad in League Two last season.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper made 38 appearances last season, but did miss out on a memorable play-off win at Wembley as he was an unused substitute.

The Verdict

These are all excellent, solid, League One signings for Ipswich to be making.

Hawkins might not be prolific, but he scores goals and has experience of this level of football, which is essential for Lambert and his side.

Ward is another experienced head and someone that could really help out in the dressing room at Portman Road.

For Cornell, he’s good enough for League One and should come in and give Lambert a solid option between the posts.

