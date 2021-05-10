Ipswich Town duo set for summer departure ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Ipswich Town are set to release Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers in the near future according to a recent report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys are set for an interesting summer ahead, with a number of players heading into the final few weeks of their current contracts at Portman Road.

Paul Cook’s side finished ninth in the League One table, and will be frustrated that they couldn’t quite do enough to force themselves into the play-off positions.

Cook will be hoping that he can rebuild ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, where they’ll be keen to challenge for a top-six finish in the third-tier of English football.

It seems as though they’ll have to mount that challenge without Chambers and Skuse though, both of whom have been fantastic servants to Ipswich Town over the years.

Chambers has been with the club since 2012, and has made over 390 appearances for the Tractor Boys, whilst Skuse has made 278 appearances in total for Ipswich Town, after signing from the club in 2013 after a spell with Bristol City.

Skuse has found regular game time hard to come by this season though, with the experienced midfielder being restricted to just four league appearances this term.

Whilst Chambers made 41 appearances in total for the Tractor Boys this season, and it had previously been revealed that Paul Cook could offer the defender a role beyond the summer if he wanted it.

But that is yet to be agreed it seems, and it’s likely that both Chambers and Skuse will depart the club when their contracts reach a conclusion in the summer.

The Verdict:

This is probably the right call from Ipswich.

They need a fresh start under Paul Cook’s management this summer if they’re to push for promotion back into the Championship next term.

Chambers and Skuse have both been fantastic servants to the Tractor Boys over the years, and it’s a shame that they haven’t had the send-off that they deserved this season, with fans still not in attendance at matches in the EFL.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the pair when they depart Portman Road.