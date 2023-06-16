Kieran McKenna has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town to keep him contracted to the club until 2027.

Ipswich have returned to the Championship after four seasons in League One, with McKenna guiding them to second place with 98 points.

The automatic promotion with Plymouth Argyle comes after failing to even reach the play-offs during the previous seasons in the third tier.

He has done a magnificent job of turning things around since his arrival in December 2021. McKenna has won 44 of his 79 games in charge, losing only 12 in all competitions in that time.

He will be hoping his side can kick on next season in the second tier, where funds are expected to be available to spend, but the squad is already primed to be competitive within the Championship next season, too.

What's the latest with McKenna and Ipswich?

In a club statement, Ipswich have revealed McKenna has agreed a new long-term contract.

The statement read: "Ipswich Town Football Club is delighted to announce that Manager Kieran McKenna has signed a new long-term contract at Portman Road.

"The Blues boss, who secured promotion to the Championship in his first full season in charge, has penned a deal until the summer of 2027.

"Town’s elevation last term was achieved with a total of 98 points and 101 goals scored – the latter being the most in the top four divisions of English football in 2022/23."

What has McKenna said since signing a new deal with Ipswich?

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has some tough calls to make this summer.

The 37-year-old has offered his reaction to the news, he said: “I’ve loved almost every minute of my time at the Club so far and it’s a proud and joyous day to be able to extend my stay.

“I look forward to leading the Club in the challenges ahead. It’s clear to see the Club is ambitious and moving in a positive direction, but we need to work hard each day to keep going.

“We have fantastic support, great owners, a really strong Board and a staff and group of players who are fighting to keep pushing the Club forward.

“That’s great to be a part of and I’m really looking forward to the next steps.”

Is McKenna's new Ipswich deal a good move?

This is undoubtedly shrewd business early in the window for Ipswich.

Tying McKenna down may already be the best thing the Tractor Boys do this summer. It wards off potential interested parties, of which there are expected to be some.

Any vacancy that comes up at the top end of the Championship will naturally start rumours about his future, but this has put those to bed and ends any possible uncertainty or distraction regarding McKenna.