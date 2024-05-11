Highlights Goodman refutes Woolfenden's claims.

Ipswich's impressive season led to Premier League return.

Goodman clarifies his positive comments about Ipswich and guesses where the beef might have started.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes that Ipswich Town centre-back Luke Woolfenden’s comments about him may stem from remarks about the club's defensive record, or a prediction ahead of the East Anglian derby with Norwich City.

Luke Woolfenden has Don Goodman dig following Ipswich Town’s promotion

Kieran McKenna’s side have just enjoyed an incredible season, where they defied the odds to make it back-to-back promotions, with their Premier League return sealed thanks to a final day win over Huddersfield Town at Portman Road.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

To finish above the likes of Leeds United and Southampton was some achievement for the Tractor Boys when you consider their resources in comparison to the two sides who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

But, that’s exactly what happened, and it sparked wild scenes in Suffolk, with the celebrations sure to still be ongoing!

However, during the open top bus parade around the town, defender Woolfenden brought up Goodman, as he claimed the pundit thought Ipswich would finish in ‘mid-table’.

Don Goodman reacts to Luke Woolfenden claims

Yet, speaking to FLW, via OLBG, Goodman reflected on his comments about Ipswich.

“Let's go through it chronologically. Starting with Sunderland away on the opening day, I claimed both sides could push for the play-offs which, at that time, most Ipswich fans would have settled for. I spoke with Kieran (McKenna) after that game and he said how hard they found it.

“They had a great start and I kept praising them but they then had a nine-game wobble when they won one, drew six and lost two. With Leeds on their tails, everyone began to write them off. But I didn't and pointed out how difficult that run of games had been, which included fixtures against Leicester (twice), Leeds, West Brom and Norwich, who all finished in the top six. I also backed them to recover in their next run of games, which were against bottom-half sides, who they hadn’t lost to and had mostly beaten, so again that's complimentary. I had to scratch my head and think 'What has upset him?'”

He would then highlight two potential issues that he thinks may have caused offence to Woolfenden, which included the derby against Norwich back in April, and a reference to the number of goals they had conceded.

“Perhaps it was me saying before the derby game that Norwich could beat Ipswich at Carrow Road if they 'brought their A-game' . I then got dog’s abuse while walking through Ipswich fans at Carrow Road and that wasn't pleasant! And all for saying what to most football fans, with Norwich being at home, something that probably made sense.

"To have hundreds of people booing you, calling your names, a few getting in your face, being very personable and making horrible comments, was not pleasant. The headline of the offending article read 'Goodman predicts Norwich to beat Ipswich' which I categorically did not!! Maybe some Ipswich supporters saw that without reading the whole piece and what I actually said, which was nothing outrageous, as Norwich did bring their ‘A game’ and won the game!

“The only other thing I can think of that Luke may have taken personally was my observation of what it usually takes from a defensive perspective to get into the top 2 of the Championship. They had conceded a lot of goals compared to the likes of Leicester City and Leeds United and it’s a fact that across the last ten years and 20 automatically-promoted teams, there has not been a side which has conceded more than Ipswich's 57 goals. That is a fact. I can only imagine being a defender, that's where Luke has taken it personally. I genuinely can’t think of anything else!!

“I'm not digging him out, though and it’s important to point out that defending is not all about the goalkeeper and defenders, it's also about the midfielders and how the forwards press. No way is it a dig at Woolfenden or the defenders.

“So, those are the only two things that could be construed as negative that I've said about Ipswich across the entire season. If Luke can find any footage where, quoting him, I've called them '**** all season' he needs to dig it out and show me. In fact, I don't think I would have kept my job with Sky Sports if I was calling Ipswich '****' all season.”

Ipswich Town players enjoyed silencing any doubters

When you see Goodman break down his points, it's clear that he didn't say anything too negative about Ipswich.

But, this does give an indication of the mindset at Portman Road, and it shows they were embracing the underdog tag that they undoubtedly had during the run-in, and they managed to make that a real positive.

So, they deserve huge credit for that, and the fact that many observers felt that Leeds would ultimately catch Ipswich was obviously a motivation, whether it was pundits or fans.