Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi will not be making the switch to Championship side Derby County during the final hours of the transfer window, as things stand.

This is according to journalist Dominic Dietrich, who took to X to reveal this update.

The Tractor Boys' forward's future has been unclear for some time, with the player being linked with a switch to Oxford United earlier in the window.

The U's could have benefitted from recruiting another striker and could still benefit from signing another striker this late on in the window, with Mark Harris potentially requiring more competition for a starting spot, even with Dane Scarlett joining on loan.

However, it doesn't look as though he will be heading to the Kassam Stadium at this point and a move to any club for the Iraq international is looking increasingly unlikely, with less than two hours remaining before the summer transfer window closes.

Al-Hamadi, who joined Ipswich in January, may not have the opportunity to play regularly following the Tractor Boys' promotion back to the Premier League.

He may have come off the bench in Kieran McKenna's side's opening two games of the league season - and he may have scored against his former club AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup - but the player may be keen to start regularly every week now.

That opportunity may not come at Portman Road during the 2024/25 campaign, although the fact he has been involved in Ipswich's opening three games is a fairly promising sign for him.

Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates may have already come in during the January window, but the Rams could benefit from adding more attacking firepower to their squad.

They could have space to fill in their loan quota, with only three loanees joining this summer so far, which could have given them the opportunity to wrap up a deal for Al-Hamadi.

But according to an update from Dietrich, the forward won't be making the move to Pride Park, as things stand.

Ali Al-Hamadi could have been a shrewd addition for Derby County

Having only joined in January, Al-Hamadi only had a limited amount of time to get used to life in the Championship.

But he did a fairly good job, making a promising start and scoring some valuable goals for McKenna's side.

Ali Al-Hamadi's 2023/24 season at Ipswich Town (All competitions) Appearances 14 Goals 4 Assists 1

With this in mind, he could have been a good addition for the Rams.

They may already have some forward options, but Al-Hamadi could have provided extra attacking firepower.

He could have been a fairly cheap addition on a loan deal too.