Ipswich Town's fantastic Championship form just keeps on going as they extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches this past weekend.

Plymouth Argyle gave it a good go at Portman Road, but they were simply outscored as the Tractor Boys ran out 3-2 winners on home soil, making it 11 wins out of 13 league matches so far in 2023-24 for Kieran McKenna's side.

Much of the success has come from players that McKenna had last season in League One, but he was still able to add to his squad over the summer and one of his smart signings was Brandon Williams.

The full-back signed on a season-long loan deal from Man United, having known McKenna from his time as a coach at Old Trafford as he was also the under-18's manager in Williams' age group, and he's been a vital part of the Town side - mainly at right-back where he has scored twice.

Williams has also been on the other side of the East Anglian footballing spectrum though, having spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Norwich when they were a Premier League club.

Despite this though, Williams has still taken a dig at his former side this week - and it's not even in the build-up to the first

How did Brandon Williams perform for Norwich City on loan?

Having played 36 times for Man United in 2019-20, Williams' game-time fell off in the next season, meaning a loan move was needed for 2021-22 in order to not stunt his development.

Williams did get plenty of minutes and managed to play 26 times in the Premier League, but he was part of a poor Canaries side who were tamely relegated from the top flight of English football and back to the Championship.

The versatile full-back was one of the better players in a disappointing campaign for the Norfolk outfit, but he's now on the opposite side of the divide and after an incident that occurred at the back end of the 2021-22 season, there's clearly a bit of disdain from him towards Norwich.

What has Brandon Williams said about Norwich City?

Clearly in a winding up mood following the weekend's results, Williams took to Instagram on Monday afternoon, and in a now-deleted Story post shared his delight in City being in the bottom half of the table following their defeat at Sunderland.

Norwich were in the top six until late September until their recent results have meant they have dropped down the table and they now sit 17th in the standings - such is the volatility of the second tier of English football right now.

This isn't the first time that Williams has taken to Instagram and been somewhat controversial - in-fact an instance occurred when he was on loan at Carrow Road.

After City were defeated 4-0 by West Ham in May 2022, Williams was apparently followed back to his home by a handful of Canaries fans after experiencing abuse whilst leaving the stadium, following which he posted a picture on his account seemingly directed at those supporters with a middle finger.

Action wasn't taken against Williams on that occasion, but it appears that this time, Ipswich may have politely told their full-back to take his post down after inflaming fans in Norfolk.