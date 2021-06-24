Ipswich Town dealt transfer blow following Liverpool decision

Ipswich Town have today been dealt a transfer blow after it was revealed that Liverpool would not be looking to loan out Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, as per football journalist David Lynch on Twitter.

The Tractor Boys had originally been credited with having an interest in bringing the 22-year-old to Portman Road for the 2021/22 campaign, with Paul Cook looking to strengthen between the sticks.

However it seems that the chances of the club sealing a deal for the Liverpool man have now diminished, with Lynch tweeting out the following update after the Irishman put pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield:

A new five-year deal for Caoimhin Kelleher. #LFC insist there are no plans to loan him out next season – he is the first back-up to Alisson Becker despite Adrian also recently signing a new deal.https://t.co/uYmaDwwYDl — David Lynch (@dmlynch) June 24, 2021

It now appears that Kelleher is set to provide back up for Alisson moving forwards, and the youngster will be hopeful of getting more first team appearances under his belt over the next 12 months.

Town will now divert their attentions to other goalkeeping targets, with Cook said to be in favour of bringing in a player who can be their number one choice next term.

The Verdict

It was always going to be a tough task for Ipswich to bring in a keeper of Kelleher’s quality and in the end it appears that Liverpool would much rather have his talents at their disposal for the upcoming season.

Cook has been very vocal about overhauling a lot of the squad that he inherited but I feel he is wrong for seeking to bring in a new keeper.

For me the current options that they have between the sticks are good enough and it would be a waste of resources to bring in a keeper for a fee, whether it be a permanent or a loan.

They should put faith in Tomas Holy moving forwards as he is a keeper that is good enough to thrive in League One.