Ipswich Town dealt frustrating injury blow

Ipswich Town have been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with news emerging that James Norwood is set for a spell in the treatment room.

The forward has torn his hamstring in training this week, which will see him ruled out of action for the foreseeable future.

Norwood has made five appearances so far this season for Ipswich, and they’ll have to find an adequate replacement to lead the line for their upcoming matches.

Ipswich have started this year’s league campaign brightly, with Paul Lambert’s side currently sat top of the third-tier standings, after three wins from their opening three matches.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Ipswich Town’s general manager Lee O’Neill issued an update on Norwood’s fitness, with it being claimed that he’ll be out of action for six weeks as a minimum.

“It’s not as bad as first feared but the scans have shown that Nors is likely to be out for six weeks at a minimum.”

Norwood scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for the Tractor Boys last season, as they finished 11th in the League One table, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Ipswich Town are next in action this weekend when they take on MK Dons, in a match they’ll be hoping to pick up another three points from.

The Verdict:

This will be hugely frustrating.

Norwood hasn’t been at his best this season for Ipswich, but I think he’ll be a big miss for the Tractor Boys for the next few weeks in League One.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Paul Lambert looks to add a striker to his squad now though, as they’re slightly thin on options in attack.

They’ve started this year’s league campaign strongly, and I expect them to be challenging for promotion back into the Championship this term.