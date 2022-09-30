Ipswich Town dealt fresh injury blow ahead of their Portsmouth showdown

Ipswich Town will be unable to call upon the services of Gassan Ahadme in tomorrow’s clash with Portsmouth.

The forward sustained a foot injury during last weekend’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle and thus will be unavailable for selection on Saturday.

Ahadme was introduced as a substitute in the second-half of this aforementioned fixture.

Ipswich suffered their first league defeat of the season at the hands of Argyle as goals from Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker sealed all three points for Steven Schumacher’s side.

As a result of this setback, the Blues slipped to second in the League One standings.

Set to take on a Portsmouth outfit who have accumulated 21 points from their opening nine league games, Ipswich know that they will need to be at their best in this particular fixture in order to have a chance of securing victory.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has shared an injury update on Ahadme.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the East Anglian Daily Times), McKenna said: “Unfortunately Gassan Ahadme picked up a small fracture in his foot around the Plymouth game so he’s currently in a boot and using crutches.

“Thankfully it’s a very, very small fracture but he’s going to need some time with load off the foot and will be out for a while.

“That’s very disappointing for him, because he’s just settling into the team, and also very disappointing for the squad because he was an addition for us who would have been an important player.

“I’m sure he will still have a part to play again but it adds to a list of injuries that we have at the moment which are innocuous bone injuries that are hard to predict and avoid.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Greg Leigh and Cameron Burgess are currently sidelined with injuries, the last thing that Ipswich needed was another member of their squad to sustain an issue heading into what is set to be a busy October.

The Blues are scheduled to play seven league games next month whilst they are also in EFL Trophy action.

When Ahadme is fit enough to feature again, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to make a difference for his side in League One.

During his career to date, the 21-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in the 26 games that he has participated in at this level.