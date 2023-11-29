Highlights Ipswich Town suffered their second defeat of the season against West Brom, but still have a healthy gap to the teams below them.

Millwall may still be affected by their 3-0 loss to Coventry City and could struggle against Ipswich.

Ipswich will be determined to bounce back and prove that their loss to West Brom was just a rare blip in their strong form.

Ipswich Town suffered only their second defeat of the Championship season last Saturday.

A 2-0 loss to promotion rivals West Brom saw them lose ground on league leaders Leicester City.

The gap to the Foxes is now three points following the loss to the Baggies on Saturday evening.

Kieran McKenna’s side will have a chance to immediately make amends when they host Millwall on Wednesday night.

The Lions are coming off the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Coventry City.

Joe Edwards lost his first home game in charge of the London club, so will be hoping to see a reaction midweek from his new players.

Can Ipswich Town beat Millwall?

David Prutton has issued his scoreline prediction for Wednesday night’s big game, claiming that McKenna’s side will earn all three points with a 2-0 victory.

He has claimed that Millwall may still be reeling from the manner of their defeat at the hands of the Sky Blues last weekend.

“Ipswich were well beaten at West Brom on Saturday, it was their poorest performance of the season, but fortunately the sides directly below them also dropped points, so the gap is still very healthy,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“Millwall were thumped at home in Joe Edwards’ first game at The Den.

“I don’t think many would have been expecting that, and they may be a bit shell-shocked heading to Portman Road.”

Millwall changed managers following the decision from the club and Gary Rowett to part ways via mutual consent.

The Lions finished eighth in the Championship in the previous campaign, just narrowly missing out on a play-off place on the final day.

However, the team has struggled to maintain that level of competitiveness into the current term, with the London club now in the bottom half in the table.

Where are Ipswich Town in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, Ipswich are second in the standings and currently occupy an automatic promotion place.

Victory over Millwall could see the Suffolk outfit extend their gap to the chasing pack, depending on results elsewhere.

Ipswich will be keen to avoid a second slip-up in a row, as they will want to avoid allowing the likes of Leeds United and Southampton a chance to make up ground in the race for a top two spot.

The meeting at Portman Road kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Can Ipswich Town get back to winning ways against Millwall?

Millwall will most definitely be reeling from their hammering at the hands of Coventry last weekend.

That was a poor result against a team right by them in the table, and a wake up call for Edwards about how difficult it will be to compete in the Championship.

The Lions will want to come back with an immediate response, but they will be taking on an Ipswich side looking to prove the West Brom defeat was just a rare blip and not a sign of cracks in their armour.

This could prove a very important game for both teams as we head into the busy December schedule.