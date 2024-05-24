Highlights Darren Huckerby hopes Kieran McKenna stays at Ipswich Town.

McKenna has attracted interest from plenty of teams in recent weeks.

Many neutral fans will want McKenna to stay put.

Former Norwich City star Darren Huckerby has admitted that he is keen to see Kieran McKenna stay at Ipswich Town, taking to X.

The 38-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Portman Road in recent weeks - and speculation about his future has failed to cease.

Although there has been interest in McKenna before, the intensity of this interest was much lower than it is now, with the Northern Irishman firmly in the frame for three jobs at this stage.

Brighton and Hove Albion are one team that were previously thought to be in advanced talks to appoint him, but whether they do remains to be seen, with others in the mix.

Chelsea are also believed to be firmly interested in the 38-year-old, along with Manchester United.

The longer this situation goes on, the more likely it is that McKenna's position at the Tractor Boys becomes untenable.

It would be a massive shame for Ipswich if he did leave, with their manager guiding them to back-to-back promotions earlier this month and doing a superb job at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna's 2023/24 campaign at Ipswich Town Games 52 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 8

Even after these promotions, it doesn't seem as though McKenna is prepared to commit his long-term future to the Tractor Boys just yet, with the 38-year-old reportedly unlikely to put pen to paper on a new deal.

His current contract may not expire until 2027, but the only way he may be able to reduce the noise about his future in the short term is to put pen to paper on an extension.

As a former Norwich player, it would be easy for him to enjoy this saga, with Ipswich the Canaries' arch-rivals.

Everything seemed to be going so well for the Tractor Boys before this, but they could now lose McKenna and that could be a sickening blow for them if they don't manage to recruit an adequate replacement.

Huckerby is keen to see McKenna stay, despite the possibility of his potential departure ruining the Tractor Boys' 2024/25 campaign.

He posted: "As an ex-Norwich player I genuinely hope he stays at Ipswich!

"Club, fans and players bought into his philosophy and backed him to the hilt.

"I know there's not much loyalty in football, but they deserve to see him manage Ipswich in the Premier League, but I suppose money talks."

Neutrals would like to see Kieran McKenna stay at Ipswich Town

Many Norwich fans will be delighted to see all of this unfolding, with McKenna in with a real chance of securing a move elsewhere.

The fans of the interested teams may also be keen to see the 38-year-old leave Portman Road.

However, many neutrals will want to see McKenna continue his fairytale in Suffolk, at least for another season.

It would be a shame if he doesn't - and it would feel as though he has unfinished business there.

But the longer this saga carries on, the more likely it feels that he will move on this summer.