Highlights Kieran McKenna's impressive coaching brought Ipswich Town from mid-table to Championship contenders.

Darren Bent believes McKenna's Premier League future is bright, with West Ham as a potential option.

McKenna's move to a Premier League club like West Ham would be a positive career step, but timing is key.

Former West Ham United player, and talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent has said that the Hammers could be a good fit for Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna after links to the job.

McKenna has done an exquisite job to get Ipswich to the point they are at now.

From mid-table of League One to Championship promotion-pushers; that's how far the Tractor Boys have gone under the former Manchester United coach in two-and-a-half seasons.

They are competing with Leeds United and Leicester City, who were both in the top flight of English football last season, for the top two spots in the second tier, which grants the position-holders an automatic spot in the Premier League for the following campaign.

Championship Table (As it stands March 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 37 41 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81 4 Southampton 36 26 73

These achievements, and his background as a coach at one of the biggest clubs in the world, was always going to attract top interest, and Bent believes that a job in the Premier League is on the horizon for the 37-year-old.

Darren Bent tips Kieran McKenna for West Ham job

Bent believes that he is up to managing in the top flight of English football, but failure to go up this season, could force McKenna's hand. He said, on Ben Foster's YouTube channel: "That’s the only worry. He’s been phenomenal, and if Ipswich don’t go up… There’s so many people that would take him I think. West Ham potentially with David Moyes. There’s so many options."

The boss of the Tractor Boys has been linked with three Premier League jobs, as per The Mirror; West Ham, Brentford, and Crystal Palace. The latter of that trio is no longer an option, after they appointed Austrian coach Oliver Glasner last month.

The possibility for one of the other two London-based jobs to become available is still on the table. Brentford are eerily close to the drop zone, leaving questions about the security of Thomas Frank's position, and fans of the Hammers have openly voiced their issues with manager David Moyes.

The Scotsman has said that he has been offered a new deal, but, as per the BBC, he is going to wait until the end of the season to make a decision about what lies ahead for him. This could leave an opening for the Northern Irish manager to fill.

Kieran McKenna should only take West Ham-level jobs if he leaves Ipswich

It's plainly obvious that the 37-year-old's future lies in the Premier League, despite the fact that he hasn't taken charge of a team at that level before.

But, would any Premier League job be worth leaving Ipswich for? That's the question that he has to ask himself, and the answer should be no.

The Hammers won the Europa Conference League last season, and are in the Europa League this season, as a result of that, so a move to the London Stadium would be a jump that even Town fans should be able to admit is a positive one for his career. But there's as much chance of a team like Brentford going down as there is Ipswich going up.

The Northern Irishman has said that his sole focus is on the current season and the performances of Ipswich, so any change of location for him won't happen until the summer, and that's a good thing for him and the club. But, if it gets to June and July, and the only vacancies aren't at the level of a West Ham, then he shouldn't leave the club for the sake of coaching in the top flight.

That time will come, he just needs to take the right opportunity.