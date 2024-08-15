Highlights Losing Hamer and Ahmedhodzic would be a severe blow for Sheffield United's promotion bid, impacting their performance.

Reports from TWTD are suggesting that Ipswich Town are looking to swipe Sheffield United pair Gustavo Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic before deadline day, with the Tractor Boys still on the search to strengthen their squad.

If the Blades are set to lose two integral players, their bid for a return to the Premier League will take a momentous hit.

Chris Wilder's men started their campaign brightly with a 2-0 victory over Preston North End on the opening weekend of the Championship, and progressed through the EFL Cup after a 4-2 victory over League One outfit Wrexham.

Hamer and Ahmedhodzic both started the game at Deepdale, with the Dutchman scoring an outrageous long range effort which wrapped up the points for the Blades.

Both stars have proved to be key players since joining and losing them would be a severe blow to any sort of promotion bid.

Ipswich could deal Blades promotion blow

Hamer is now into his second season in South Yorkshire after having a somewhat promising season in the Premier League, despite Sheffield United's failure to stay up and compete.

He is quick, agile in the middle of the park and was involved in ten of the Blades' 35 goals in the Premier League last season, contributing to just over 28.5% of the total.

Gustavo Hamer's stats in the Premier League 23/24 season per FotMob Goals 4 Assists 6 Chances created 70 Pass accuracy % 73.5% Touches in opposition box 48 Successful dribbles 28

Signing from Coventry in the summer of 2023, Hamer has been the creative spark that the Blades will need to keep hold of, but joining Kieran McKenna's side will be a persuasive option. If Sheffield United can retain him, he will be huge in the quest for promotion.

Ahmedhodzic has now entered his third season at Bramall Lane following his arrival from Swedish side Malmö FF and will be equally as important when it comes to building back towards the Premier League.

The Bosnian became a vital component in his debut season, defending excellently with his tall build but also being involved in nine goals from centre-back, but couldn't keep up with the pace in the top flight, being part of a defence that conceded 104 goals. Nevertheless, his numbers from his last spell in the EFL are so impressive, and it's clear he would be a major asset.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's career stats in English football - per FootyStats (all comps) Season Team Appearances Goals Assists Clean sheets 2023/24 Sheffield United 32 2 0 1 2022/23 Sheffield United 40 7 2 18

Wilder kicked off the season the way Sheffield United fans would've expected, with the Blades academy graduates proving useful. Ollie Arblaster and Andre Brooks have both been integrated within the squad, after also featuring in the Premier League frequently, which does show the upside to this situation.

Despite the use of their academy, this wouldn't yet cover the loss of both players. For a long-term issue it would, but it won't be a short-term fix.

Hamer had a release clause that has recently expired, which is a positive for the Blades, giving them more chance of keeping their asset, but it won't stop Ipswich from snooping around.

As for Ahmedhodzic, his performances in the Premier League will have certainly damaged his price tag, but his impressive season the previous Championship campaign may just overshadow what was a disappointment that was.

It won't be all doom and gloom for the Blades

The loss of both players will take a hit on the team cohesion that they've built up over the summer, but Wilder's men have still got plenty of positives to hang on to.

As mentioned, the introduction of their academy prospects has been a big hit, and will do well at the level of the Championship from what it looks like so far, with Arblaster opening the Blades' account this season.

If the departure of Hamer was to be completed, they could still have an array of creative sparks that could contribute. Vini Souza is one hoping to hit the ground running this season after a stand-out performance versus Preston, with the Brazilian struggling to adapt in the Premier League. Arblaster has a prominent role in the squad and Callum O'Hare has been signed.

Harry Souttar joined on loan from Leicester City this summer, and if Ahmedhodzic was to leave the squad, he would get his chance to be the player he was at the World Cup in Qatar. Souttar struggled with the Foxes, but after Championship experience with Stoke City, this will make his claim to start more viable.

That's without even mentioning the work Sheffield United could do in the market to strengthen with a healthy amount of cash.

The Blades, however, will hope that everything pans out the way they hope, and keep hold of both players and continue their upwards trajectory for the season despite Ipswich continuing to linger with the threat of a big blow to this year's promotion hopes.