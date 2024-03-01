Ipswich Town have hugely benefitted from signing Leif Davis.

Joining from Leeds United in 2022, the left-back has proven to be a shrewd signing, defending well for much of his time at Portman Road and proving to be an even bigger asset in the final third.

Registering plenty of assists during his time under Kieran McKenna, it's no surprise that he has been able to play a big part in guiding the Tractor Boys into the Championship play-offs, as they target back-to-back promotions.

Leif Davis' time at Ipswich Town (All competitions) (As of March 1st) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 46 3 14 2023/24 32 0 14

He is one of several Ipswich players who could be sold on for a handsome profit in the future, with Davis' contract at Portman Road not expiring until the summer of 2025.

The Tractor Boys' option to activate a 12-month extension on top of that will only strengthen the club's negotiating position if bids come in during the summer window, but that may not prevent the left-back from departing.

Premier League interest in Leif Davis

Newcastle United and West Ham United are both keen on a move for the former AFC Bournemouth loanee, according to a report from talkSPORT.

The Magpies made a move for a Championship full-back in the summer, with Tino Livramento joining from Southampton, so it's not a major surprise that Eddie Howe's side are looking towards the EFL again.

As mentioned above, Davis has previously spent time with Bournemouth and Howe has close links to the south-coast side, so the Magpies' boss may have been keeping close tabs on the left-back for some time.

West Ham, meanwhile, are believed to be keen to bring in a replacement for Aaron Cresswell, and Davis could be a young alternative.

And TWTD have added Nottingham Forest to the ex-Leeds man's list of admirers, which is no surprise considering Nuno Tavares is only on loan and looks set to return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

Harry Toffolo should be included in a potential Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest swap deal

Ipswich may find it hard to reject big offers from Forest for Davis if the Tractor Boys remain in the second tier and the Reds are in the top flight.

With this in mind, McKenna's side need to have replacements lined up for the 24-year-old.

They could even negotiate a swap deal, with Harry Toffolo potentially coming to Portman Road. The 28-year-old has two things that could tempt the Tractor Boys to recruit him.

Firstly, he has top-tier experience under his belt and that could make him a suitable option for Ipswich, regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.

As well as this, he has shown that he can be an asset going forward, displaying that during the 2021/22 season under Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town.

Toffolo may have operated as a wing-back for the Terriers, but the fact he registered six goals and seven assists in 42 league appearances during that campaign is mightily impressive.

Ipswich need a player who can contribute in the final third to replace Davis considering how many assists the ex-Leeds man has registered during his time at Portman Road.

Toffolo could be that man - and Forest could pay a decent amount of money to recruit Davis and offer the 28-year-old to McKenna's side.

That extra money would help the Tractor Boys to address other areas of their squad, which can only be a good thing for the promotion chasers.