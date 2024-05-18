Highlights Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is a potential replacement for Ipswich's Kieran McKenna if he leaves for Brighton after successful seasons.

Edwards, known for his coaching reputation, led Forest Green and Luton to promotion, despite limitations in resources and time.

Ipswich fans may be concerned, but planning for the future is crucial as success may lead to coach departures in the volatile football world.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards would be a candidate for the Ipswich Town head coach role if Kieran McKenna leaves for Brighton.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed a remarkable few years under the guidance of McKenna, with the Northern Irishman leading them to promotion from League One in his first full season in charge.

Against all odds, Ipswich followed that up with another promotion, as they finished second in the Championship to seal a return to the Premier League after collecting an astonishing 96 points.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Naturally, that has attracted attention from elsewhere, with some reports claiming he is on Manchester United’s radar as they potentially consider sacking Erik ten Hag.

However, perhaps a more pressing concern is the news that Brighton will be on the lookout for a new boss, after they announced that Roberto De Zerbi would be leaving after their final game of the season on Sunday.

The Seagulls are known to rate McKenna, and it is thought that he is a leading contender to succeed the Italian.

Ipswich Town consider Kieran McKenna replacements

Even though the Suffolk side will be desperate to retain their head coach after the outstanding work he has done over the years, this news could force them to look for alternatives.

And, the Telegraph has stated that Edwards could be in line to take over if McKenna departs Portman Road.

The 41-year-old developed a good reputation as a coach after leading Forest Green to promotion from League Two in his first job, before he left for Watford. But, like many at Vicarage Road, he wasn’t given much time.

That turned out to be a mistake though, as he would join their bitter rivals Luton, and the Hatters won promotion to the Premier League after coming through the play-offs.

Operating on a ridiculously low budget compared to their rivals, Luton have been competitive in the top division this season, but they are set to be relegated.

They go into the final day three points behind Nottingham Forest, but a goal difference that is 12 worse than the Reds means they are effectively down.

Nevertheless, Edwards has still earned plaudits for his managerial ability, and he has had to contend with a lengthy injury list that has impacted Luton’s chances of survival.

Ipswich Town are right to plan ahead

This is obviously the news that Ipswich fans were dreading, but there’s no guarantee at all that McKenna will leave, and he will recognise that he is at a great club who gave him his big break in management, whilst he has a great bond with those who run the club.

But, this is football, and this is a price of success. So, the club are right to line up replacements, and Edwards would appear to be a decent fit.

Like McKenna, he is a young, ambitious coach, and even though Luton are going to be relegated, most observers feel he has done well to make them competitive when you see just how limited his resources are at this level.

So, it will be intriguing to see how this plays out, and Ipswich will no doubt want a quick resolution as they will have a lot of work to do on the squad this summer.