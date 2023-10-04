Highlights Ipswich Town moved to the top of the Championship table with an impressive 3-0 win over Hull City, continuing their strong start to the season.

Conor Chaplin scored his fourth goal of the season, securing Ipswich's victory, while Wes Burns and Marcus Harness also found the back of the net.

Ed Sheeran, a well-known fan of Ipswich Town, celebrated with the team after the win, sharing moments from the changing room on social media.

Ipswich Town continued their strong start to the 2023/24 campaign by moving to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Hull City at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna's side had all three points wrapped up shortly after an hour, with goals from Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness.

The win was Ipswich's eighth in 10, with McKenna's side sitting top of the Championship on 25 points from a possible 30 - although Leicester City will move back to the summit of the division with a win over Preston North End tonight.

Conor Chaplin reacts to Ipswich Town win over Hull City

Chaplin scored his fourth Championship goal of the season, doubling Ipswich's lead on 41 minutes after Burns had broken the deadlock in only the fifth minute.

Harness made sure of the points on 65 minutes and Ipswich's return to the top of the Championship for at least 24 hours.

Celebrations were captured in the Portman Road dressing room, with Chaplin taking to Instagram to share an image of Ed Sheeran in the changing rooms post-match, revelling in his side's latest win.

Is Ed Sheeran Ipswich's most famous fan?

Without a doubt, Ed Sheeran is Ipswich's most famous fan.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter is a global star, but makes no secret of his love for the Tractor Boys. He's an honorary member of the squad, as well as having his albums as the front-and-centre sponsor on the club shirt.

Last night, Sheeran was pulling pints for supporters and sharing images and footage from the changing room on his own social media as Ipswich defeated Hull.

Kieran McKenna reacts to Ipswich win v Hull

McKenna was pleased with Ipswich's ability to push the game on from 2-0 last night, despite the temptation to sit back on a two-goal lead, praising the winning margin in the end.

As quoted by the BBC, he said: "We had a lead to defend but we stayed on the front foot and at 2-0, we pushed and pushed for the third goal and we got that.

"We've had some high-scoring affairs here which have been exciting but it's nice to win a game with a bit more of a margin."

What next for Ipswich?

Ipswich sit back tonight and wait for the result of Leicester's clash with Preston to come through, with their position at the top of the Championship table out of their hands.

Nevertheless, they will head into the weekend's fixtures in the top-two.

Ipswich themselves face off with Preston at the weekend, hosting Ryan Lowe's side at Portman Road. Preston began the season on an eight-game unbeaten run, but a draw with Rotherham United has been followed up by a 4-0 defeat to West Brom, which has been a blow to the Lancashire outfit that they are looking to recover from against Leicester this evening.

They will enter the weekend third in the table regardless of tonight's result at the King Power Stadium, making Saturday's showdown at Portman Road an important one.