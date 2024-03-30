Highlights Conor Chaplin took to social media to celebrate Ipswich Town's victory at Blackburn Rovers.

Chaplin scored the only goal at Ewood Park yesterday.

This result has allowed the Tractor Boys to climb to the top of the Championship table.

Ipswich Town attacker Conor Chaplin has celebrated his team's 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers on social media, with the Tractor Boys securing a big three points on Good Friday.

Heading into this game, they knew that they could overtake Leicester City, with the Foxes losing against Bristol City earlier in the day.

They could also temporarily go above Leeds United, who weren't in action until 8pm last night.

And they took that chance with both hands, with Chaplin scoring the game's only goal in the ninth minute.

It would be fair to say that Chaplin richly benefitted from a goalkeeping howler from Aynsley Pears, but the ex-Barnsley man got himself in the right position and richly deserved his goal, during what has been a remarkable season for him.

This result has allowed Ipswich to climb to the top of the Championship table and they will be extremely pleased about this result, considering Rovers gave Newcastle United a run for their money in the FA Cup earlier this year.

Championship Table (1st-4th) (As of March 30th) P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 39 32 84 2 Leeds United 39 42 83 3 Leicester City 38 40 82 4 Southampton 37 26 74

This is a game they could have easily lost, especially with Blackburn desperate for points.

But heading into Monday's fixtures, Kieran McKenna's sit at the top of the tree and those three points could end up being crucial, with the Tractor Boys facing a difficult home game against Southampton next.

Conor Chaplin reacts to Ipswich Town's win v Blackburn Rovers

There's still plenty of time to go in the season and the Saints, who are in fourth, could even catch them at this point.

However, yesterday was an excellent result for the Tractor Boys and they can be extremely proud of themselves for climbing above the likes of Leicester and Leeds, both of whom had much more money to spend in recent windows than McKenna's side have.

And even with seven games to go for Ipswich, they deserve to enjoy yesterday's victory.

Chaplin certainly did, taking to X to post: "Great Friday."

After yesterday's celebration, Ipswich Town must look to the future now

As mentioned above, Ipswich deserve to celebrate their wins and need to during such a tense time.

But following yesterday's celebrations, it's time for them to get back to work ahead of Monday's game against the Saints.

They face some very tricky games between now and the end of the season, so they need to remain focused.

Despite climbing to the top of the division, they may not be the favourites to secure a top-two finish because of the strength of others in the automatic promotion mix.

However, the Tractor Boys just need to keep focusing on themselves.

It's also fair to say that Ipswich work extremely well together as a team - and that's just as important as having top-quality individual players.

It wouldn't be a massive shock to see them win automatic promotion now, but they need to take things one game at a time.