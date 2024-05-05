It has been an outstanding season for Ipswich Town in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys were only promoted from League One last season, but after a remarkable campaign, they secured back-to-back promotions with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

Goals in either half from Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson sealed all three points for Ipswich to ensure they will return to the Premier League after a 22-year absence.

The Tractor Boys are only the fifth team in history to go from the third tier to the top flight in consecutive seasons, with Watford, Manchester City, Norwich City and Southampton also having previously achieved the feat.

Manager Kieran McKenna has done an excellent job since arriving in Suffolk in December 2021, and his side's latest promotion reinforces his reputation as one of the brightest young managers in English football.

Conor Chaplin reacts to Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record

After accumulating 98 points as they won promotion from League One last season, Ipswich achieved 96 points this campaign to finish second in the Championship.

That means they have won 194 points in the last two seasons, as well as scoring 193 league goals during that time, and in response to a post on the club's official X account sharing those numbers, midfielder Conor Chaplin issued a simple two-word response.

McKenna himself admitted that his side's points total this season was impressive, particularly given the strength of the Championship.

"We've got 96 points in one of the most competitive Championships in history, it's not even been a normal year," McKenna told the BBC.

"I came in two-and-a-half years ago and there's a quite a few players still here. They've all had their part to play along the journey that we've been on.

"We've had some fantastic characters, real leaders who have grown with the group over the past two-and-a-half years and pretty much all of them have taken their performances to another level.

"The way they support and push each other is pretty unique. They deserve the plaudits they are rightly going to get."

Chaplin may be keen to praise his manager, but he also deserves plenty of credit for his role in the Tractor Boys' success.

The 27-year-old was the joint-top scorer in League One last season with 29 goals, and he continued his fine form in the Championship this campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Ipswich Town's incredible journey is not over yet

It has been an exceptional two years for Ipswich, and their promotion to the Premier League is one of the best achievements in Championship history.

With McKenna largely keeping faith with the same squad that won promotion from League One last season, it is even more impressive that the Tractor Boys finished second ahead of the likes of Leeds and Southampton, who have significantly bigger budgets and greater strength in depth.

McKenna's work at Portman Road has not gone unnoticed, and with the 37-year-old said to be on the radar of Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, Ipswich may be concerned they could lose him this summer.

However, promotion gives the Tractor Boys an excellent chance of keeping hold of McKenna, and with an ambitious ownership model, there is much more that the Northern Irishman can achieve at the club.