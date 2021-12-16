Ipswich Town confirm significant managerial decision

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Kieran McKenna has been appointed as their new manager.

It was revealed today that the Manchester United coach was in the running to succeed Paul Cook, who was sacked earlier this month after a poor first few months in charge of the Tractor Boys.

And, an announcement of his arrival came tonight, with McKenna signing a three-and-a-half year contract at Portman Road as he becomes the 19th permanent boss in their history.

This is the 35-year-old’s first managerial role in the game, although he does arrive with a good reputation as a coach having worked at Tottenham before becoming an important part of the backroom team at Old Trafford under Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

McKenna is taking over an Ipswich side that are currently 12th in the League One table, and they are nine points away from the play-off places.

His first game in charge of the Tractor Boys will come this weekend as the Suffolk outfit host Sunderland in what is a huge fixture for both clubs.

The verdict

You have to say that this is a bold appointment from the Ipswich hierarchy as they are bringing in a very young manager who is totally unproven.

However, it’s also an exciting one, because McKenna is clearly a very respected coach and he will bring fresh ideas to a group that has the talent to be performing a lot better than they are.

So, it’s a fantastic opportunity for McKenna and it’s now down to the boss to repay the faith that the board have shown in him.

