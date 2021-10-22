Ipswich Town confirm player decision

Paul Cook has finally named his Ipswich Town captain for the 2021-22 season – and it will come as no surprise to many that Sam Morsy has taken the reins.

Morsy was a late transfer window signing from Championship side Middlesbrough and probably one that the Tractor Boys and Cook did not expect to happen considering he seemed like am important player to the Teessiders.

And even though Ipswich had signed three new midfielders in Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper and Tom Carroll already they could not afford to pass up on the opportunity to bring the Egypt international to Portman Road.

Since serving a suspension for being sent off in his final Middlesbrough match in August, Morsy has started all five League One matches for Ipswich and was immediately handed the armband by Cook, which made the decision to give him the full-time role an obvious one.

Morsy has skippered Cook’s Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic sides in the past as well so he is sticking to what he knows when it comes to a figurehead in his team.

The Verdict

Morsy seemed like the obvious choice from the start and it’s clear that Cook trusts him a lot.

He offers something a lot different to the other midfielders that Cook has to choose from and the results have already gone through somewhat of an upturn since he came into the side with three wins and a draw in five matches.

The Egyptian is a leader but the side he has around him is very experienced for the most part and not young so he should have no issues with getting his team-mates motivated and to push them up the League One table.