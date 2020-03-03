Ipswich Town confirm fresh player agreement

Ipswich Town have announced that Tyreece Simpson has signed his first professional contract at the club, via their official website.

Simpson has been impressing this season for the Portman Road club’s various youth sides, and his growing reputation saw him make his first team debut at the weekend against Blackpool, replacing Will Keane at Bloomfield Road.

Whilst Simpson only got six minutes at the weekend, his performances for Ipswich’s U18 and U21 teams have been prompting first team boss Paul Lambert to hand him a chance.

Following his first appearance at senior level, the youngster has now penned his first professional deal, signing a contract which will keep him at the club until 2022, however, the deal also includes a one-year extension option.

Ipswich’s form of late has been poor to say the least, having won just once in their last seven games.

Poor form has led Lambert’s side to drop out of the play-off places, sitting ninth in the League One standings.

Simpson, who came on to replace Will Keane at the weekend, could now be called upon to feature more regular, having seen the first team struggle to find a regular goalscorer.

The Verdict

A superb week for Simpson and one that he can take full advantage of. Whilst Ipswich’s form has been poor of late, it could benefit the young striker, who will be expected to feature again this season.

Take full advantage of his minutes on the pitch, and Ipswich could have a real talent on their hands, justified by his long-term deal and option of extension by a year.