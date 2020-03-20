Ipswich Town confirm classy gesture to help current situation

Ipswich Town have today revealed that they have offered the facilities of Portman Road to the NHS as the country tries to cope with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

The English game has been postponed until April 30th at the earliest as football takes a back seat right now as the virus spreads across the country and the globe.

Therefore, football clubs have been trying to help in different ways and the Tractor Boys official site confirmed that they had offered the facilities at the stadium to the NHS.

‘The Club have offered the facilities at Portman Road to the NHS as the country combats Covid-19. The facilities would be donated to the NHS and would be available for emergency use.’

And, director of sales, Rosie Richardson, explained how this could work.

“We have worked closely with the NHS for a number of years. We have suites, land, parking and other facilities that may be useful to them and if we can help in any way, we will.”

This follows Roman Abramovich offering a hotel at Stamford Bridge to NHS workers, whilst Gary Neville did similar in Manchester.

The verdict

This is a great move from Ipswich and it’s one that is sure to be appreciated by the NHS and the local community.

As we know, football is not anyone’s priority right now and it’s simply about ensuring people follow government advice and try to stay safe as the situation could get worse.

With that in mind, everyone needs to pull together and Ipswich deserve credit for playing their part.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.