Ipswich Town coach reveals young talent who could bring something to first team

Ipswich Town coach Ian Craney has backed teenage starlet Cameron Humphreys to become part of the Tractor Boys’ senior squad, as reported by the Ipswich Star.

Craney is familiar with the tactical set-up of manager Paul Cook, as the coach followed the manager to Portman Road following the switch from Wigan Athletic last season, and feels confident that Humphreys has the necessary attributes to feature in Ipswich’s team this season.

Humphreys has been a regular starter throughout pre-season, having recently started against Bury Town and Crystal Palace, and will be looking to carry his impressive form into the new season.

The Tractor Boys have a growing reputation of youngsters breaking into the first team, with Teddy Bishop, Armando Dobra and Flynn Downes all some recent examples of players making the step up from the youth team and establishing themselves as first-team options.

Speaking to the Ipswich Star, Craney said: “All the young lads who have trained with us for the last couple of weeks, none of them have looked out of place, The gaffer has given them game time and they deserve that.

“Cameron is a proper footballer who has picked up the shape straight away. Fingers crossed he can keep climbing and be a part of the squad this year. If he plays like he did today he has a great chance (of being involved) so it’s great to see young lads with the attitude like Cameron has got.”

The verdict

Ipswich Town has become a place of breakout youth stars in recent years, with Humphreys looking like a potential candidate to continue the repetition. The midfielder has shown his talent in pre-season and looked comfortable where he has featured, so it wouldn’t be a major surprise if Humphreys established himself in Cook’s plans or looked elsewhere for a loan deal, in order to get some minutes under his belt.

