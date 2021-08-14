Ipswich Town closing in on transfer agreement with Accrington Stanley

Ipswich Town are close to bolstering their defence with the signing of towering Accrington Stanley defender Cameron Burgess, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 25-year-old Australian has been left out of Stanley’s squad to face Cambridge United today with a move to Suffolk said to be very close, with a fee agreed between the two clubs.

Paul Cook has already purchased one centre-back this summer by acquiring George Edmundson from Rangers, but he’s yet to make an appearance so far for the Tractor Boys due to him recovering from an injury.

And with Toto Nsiala being struck down with a hamstring injury against Morecambe last week, the need for another defender became urgent for Cook.

Burgess penned a three-year deal at Accrington last summer having joined from Scunthorpe United, and scored three times in League One in 44 appearances.

And standing at 6 foot 4 inches, the Scotland-born centre-back will provide Ipswich with more of an aerial threat in both boxes and considering he isn’t in the Stanley squad today it looks like it will be wrapped up imminently.

The Verdict

Judging by some of the defending that transpired against Morecambe last weekend – including Luke Woolfenden’s mistake to allow the Shrimps into the lead for a second time – it’s no surprised a new defender is coming in.

After signing Edmundson for a big six-figure fee though, it’s perhaps surprising that Ipswich are going out and spending another transfer fee instead of perhaps bringing in a Premier League loan.

Burgess should get chances though at Portman Road as centre-back is one of Ipswich’s weaker areas of the pitch when it comes to the playing squad – especially with Nsiala being injured as well.

The Australian is a bit of a colossus so he could provide quite a few goals from set pieces if Scott Fraser and co find the right delivery, but first and foremost he’s being signed to protect Vaclav Hladky in-between the sticks and Ipswich fans will be hoping he can do just that.