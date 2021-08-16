Ipswich Town closing in on swoop for 29-year-old

Ipswich Town are closing in on a move for former QPR midfielder Tom Carroll this summer with the Tractor Boys potentially confirming the deal today, according to TWTD.

Carroll has been facing an uncertain situation this summer with the midfielder available on a free transfer following his departure from QPR.

The 29-year-old had been one of the group of players training with Derby County and also taking part in their pre-season fixtures as the Rams aimed to bolster their squad with a number of free-agent signings.

However, according to TWTD, Carroll is close to completing potential move to Ipswich with the Tractor Boys still eyeing up additions to their squad in the midfield area. That comes despite having already added a lot of quality to their squad in the summer transfer window so far.

It is believed that Paul Cook had been keeping an eye on Carroll’s progress with Derby this summer and that he went to watch him in action during the Rams’ pre-season friendly against Real Betis. The 29-year-old is set to be at Portman Road today to complete the formalities of the move.

The verdict

This looks like it would be an excellent move for the Tractor Boys with Carroll a player with quality that is arguably above League One level. QPR were keen to keep hold of the midfielder and have him as part of their squad as they aim to challenge for promotion this season. That shows just how much quality he has to bring to the table.

Ipswich might be in need of a lift with another quality signing being added to their squad after they have failed to win either of their first two League One matches.

Carroll will be able to add a lot of quality in possession and he is the sort of player that could help Cook’s side better control matches. While he is also able to pick out passes into the final third to make things happen and is comfortable doing his defensive work as well in the middle of the park.

Considering he has been on the radar of Derby as well this summer, Ipswich have done well to be able to potential seal his arrival. It could be something of a coup for them if he performs to the level that he can and keeps himself fit.