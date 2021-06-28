Ipswich Town closing in on move for versatile 23-year-old

Ipswich Town are closing in on a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s versatile Matt Penney this summer with him set to be available on a free transfer, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Penney has already been confirmed as one of the players that is leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer when his contract at Hillsborough comes to an end.

That comes after the 23-year-old managed to make just 12 appearances for them in the Championship last term on their way to relegation to League One.

The 23-year-old is someone that is comfortable playing as both a full-back and also in the midfield area. He has also gained valuable experience out on loan in Germany with St Pauli where he spent the 2019/20 campaign making 17 league appearances.

According to the latest report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich are now close to sealing a move for Penney this summer and are set to add him to their squad alongside Salford City goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

That comes with Paul Cook’s side having recently added Rekeem Harper and Macauley Bonne to their squad in what has been a strong week for them in the transfer market.

The verdict

Ipswich’s transfer business this summer is really starting to take shape and securing a move for Penney would be yet another very sensible move for the Tractor Boys. The 23-year-old is a player that can fill in various positions within their squad and on a free transfer, it makes complete sense to bring in someone with that versatility.

Penney was never able to fully establish himself in Sheffield Wednesday’s starting line-up, and the constant changing of managers at Hillsborough would not have helped him with that. Therefore it was right for all concerned that he moved on this summer and found himself a new club where he could have more chances to play regularly.

A move to Ipswich would be an excellent one for the 23-year-old and in Cook, he would have a manager capable of developing him and bringing out his quality consistently. This is a smart addition to the squad if it comes off and the Tractor Boys are at the moment looking well placed to enjoy a good season.