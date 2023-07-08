After winning promotion from League One to the Championship, it is no surrpise that Ipswich Town are looking to strengthen their squad this summer.

Now former Peterborough United central midfielder Jack Taylor has already arrived at Portman Road, and there are bound to be plenty more in the coming days and weeks.

The Tractor Boys are an ambitious club and will no doubt to eveything they can to recruit the very best players they can this summer.

In fact, recent reports suggest the club could indeed be set to soon make another summer signing - Manchester City's Cieran Slicker.

Latest Ipswich Town transfer news

That is according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who report that Ipswich Town are closing in on the sigining of the 20-year-old.

They report that the goalkeeper is set to swap the Etihad Stadium for Portman Road on a permanent transfer.

Offering further insight into the deal, the EADT report that the Scottish youth international will be a replacement for the recently released Joel Coleman, and back up Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky.

Who is Cieran Slicker?

As touched upon above, Cieran Slicker is a young goalkeeper currently on the books at Manchester City.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Citizens, though. Although, he has featured on their bench a number of times.

This has occured on eight occasions, across the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Naturally, the bulk of Slicker's football has been played for Manchester City's youth sides, with 15 and 38 appearances for the club's under-18 and under-21 sides.

Slicker also had a brief loan spell at Rochdale last season, making three appearances for the League Two side.

How long does Cieran Slicker have left on his Manchester City contract?

With the reported deal for Slicker said to be a permanent one, it is important to discuss how long the young goalkeeper has left on his contract.

Generally, the longer the player has on his deal, the more expensive a transfer fee may be.

That works the opposite way, too, and according to Transfermarkt, Slicker is only contracted at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2024, meaning he has just one-year remaining on his contract.

How much will Cieran Slicker cost Ipswich Town?

No fee has yet been reported, although with just one-year remaining on his deal, Ipswich may get themselves a good deal for the young goalkeeper.

For more information in this regard, we will simply have to wait and see what emerges.

Would Cieran Slicker be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

It is always good for a club to acquire young talent and Cieran Slicker must certainly have that having been on the books for Man City for so long.

Furthermore, he has been trusted on the Man City bench on a number of occasions, too.

Ipswich are in need of a third-choice goalkeeper following the release of Joel Coleman and so this deal makes complete sense.

What you would say, though, is that the club should argaubly not be splashing too much cash on a keeper they consider third choice, with plenty of other areas needing strenghthening this summer,