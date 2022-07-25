Ipswich Town closing in on Leeds United transfer agreement

Ipswich Town are on the verge of bringing Leeds United defender Leif Davis to the club on a permanent basis, according to LeedsLive.

The Tractor Boys’ interest was first reported earlier this month, with local reports in Suffolk stating that it would take a seven-figure fee to bring the left-back to Portman Road.

With less than one year remaining on Davis’ contract at Elland Road, the Premier League outfit are willing to cash in on the 22-year-old this summer, with no place in Jesse Marsch’s plans for the left-sider.

Davis arrived at Leeds from Morecambe in 2018 and ended up making nine league appearances for the Whites – all of which came under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

Most recently, Davis spent the 2021-22 season on loan at AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, but he struggled to make an impact and force his way into Scott Parker’s plans over the course of the campaign, featuring just 15 times in all competitions.

The Verdict

This appears to be a very good signing for Ipswich – especially on a permanent deal.

Davis was regarded as good enough by Marcelo Bielsa to be a part of Leeds’ senior squad for a couple of years as a young player, and good enough by Scott Parker to be brought in – even if he didn’t feature as much as he would have liked.

A move to Portman Road though is a fresh start for Davis, who can now work his way back up the EFL pyramid.

With the ability to play as a wing-back or a left-sided centre-back, Davis will offer Kieran McKenna some versatility in his line-up, and hopefully some end product down the left flank.