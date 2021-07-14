Ipswich Town closing in on deal for 14-goal midfielder

Ipswich Town are close to completing the signing of MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser, a report from TWTD has revealed.

Fraser joined MK Dons last summer, and scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for the club last season.

That has perhaps not surprisingly attracted plenty of interest in the 26-year-old, with Dons manager Russell Martin revealing on Tuesday that the club had rejected a bid for the midfielder, but remained in talks with a rival club over the sale of Fraser.

Now it seems as though that club who hold the interest in Fraser, are Ipswich.

According to this latest update, the Tractor Boys are closing in on a deal for Fraser, with the player having been at Portman Road on Wednesday for talks over that potential transfer.

As things stand, there is still a year remaining on Fraser’s contract with MK Dons, and it has been suggested that Ipswich have agreed a six-figure fee with their League One rivals for Fraser.

The Verdict

This would be an excellent signing for Ipswich.

Fraser’s record for MK Dons was excellent last season, so he would certainly add another big attacking threat to the Tractor Boys’ side if he joins.

Indeed, that would seemingly make this something of a statement of intent from Ipswich if they secure his signing, given you imagine there will have been plenty of clubs interested in the midfielder this summer.

The transfer market has already been a promising one for Ipswich this year, and getting this deal done will surely only further increase expectations around Portman Road going into the new season.