Highlights Ipswich Town are looking to add AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi to their attack.

Ipswich is close to completing a £1 million deal for Al-Hamadi, who has scored 13 goals for Wimbledon this season.

Al-Hamadi will be tasked with replacing injured striker George Hirst and boosting Ipswich's goal-scoring abilities.

Ipswich Town are looking to add to their already impressive attack, with AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi set to join the club before the end of the transfer window.

It has been a fantastic season so far for Ipswich under boss Keiran McKenna, with the Tractor Boys impressing following their promotion up to the Championship.

With a dynamic front four helping the club to second in the Championship and as one of the top scorers in the division, they have been one of the most surprising sides in the league so far as they aim for promotion to the Premier League for the first time since the early 2000s.

However, an injury to starting striker George Hirst has forced them to dip into the transfer market, with a League Two striker reportedly set to join the club before the end of the transfer window in the form of Ali Al-Hamadi.

Al-Hamadi is close to joining Ipswich for £1 million

Wimbledon's Al-Hamadi is reportedly close to switching from League Two for the top two in the Championship, as he is closing in on a move to Ipswich.

Journalist Stuart Watson has reported that the Championship club are soon set to complete a deal for the Iraqi international for a fee of £1 million.

This fee would make Al-Hamadi's transfer the record fee the Wombles have received for a player, which could be huge for the club and help them continue to run the club sustainably for years to come.

The striker has already scored 13 times for Wimbledon this season in the league, as well as finding the net three times for Iraq in 11 international appearances so far in his career.

Ali Al-Hamadi statistics - Transfermarkt Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 23 1971 13 6

His six assists for the club will also help entice McKenna to complete the deal for the striker, as his creativity could help bring the other attackers, like Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns, into the game and find them more goals for Ipswich.

His international experiences make him an interesting prospect for Ipswich, and one of the reasons why they are ready to splash a reported £1 million fee for the striker.

Al-Hamadi will be tasked with replacing Hirst

In the four matches since Hirst suffered his potentially season-ending injury, Ipswich have struggled for form and for goals.

They have scored just three times in those matches, with three draws (including two 0–0 ties) and they struggle to compete with in-form sides like Southampton and Leeds United.

Their lead over the Saints in third has been cut to just one point, and more firepower is needed if they want to keep up their impressive fight for promotion into the second half of the campaign, with Al-Hamadi potentially the man for the job.

He has shown his abilities for Wimbledon in the Championship already in this campaign, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists for Johnnie Jackson’s side.

However, jumping up two divisions is a big step-up for any player, and the jury is still out on whether Al-Hamadi can carry on his form in a much more competitive league like the Championship.

Considering that Al-Hamadi has done well, stepping up so far, including for his country in the Asian Cup this season where he has been a key starter for Iraq, there is a good chance that the forward can become a key player for the Tractor Boys if he completes his move to Ipswich.

He can definitely fill the void currently left by Hirst, who could be out until the end of the season due to his injury, and hopefully will find himself in the Premier League with the club next year.