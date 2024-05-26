Chelsea are reportedly set to look away from Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and pursue other managerial targets as they look to replace Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the new season.

That's according to TWTD, who state that former-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi now appears as the front-runner for the job, with Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca still under consideration.

McKenna has been the subject of reported interest from Brighton, Manchester United and the Blues in recent weeks - but any likelihood of him taking the reins at Stamford Bridge looks to have diminished.

The 38-year-old has worked miracles at Portman Road, with back-to-back promotions since his arrival in December 2021 meaning the Tractor Boys are now heading into their first season in the Premier League since 2001/02.

TWTD's report reveals that Chelsea are 'believed to have held talks' with McKenna’s representatives following Pochettino’s departure by mutual consent early last week, but are not set to take their interest any further.

McKenna is also of interest to Manchester United, where he managed the U18 side from 2016 to 2018, and Sky Sports News recently reported that representatives of McKenna met with the new United chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox last week, where the prospect of him taking over the first team from Erik ten Hag was discussed.

Despite the interest, The Red Devils won the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Manchester City and secured European football on Saturday, with ten Hag likely boosting his chances of being kept on past the summer.

The Athletic have reported that United's bosses will 'conduct a season review next week,' including on the performance of ten Hag, before deciding on next steps for the future.

According to TWTD, Brighton & Hove Albion remain 'very interested' in making McKenna the successor to Roberto De Zerbi, who announced his Seagulls' departure on May 18, but reportedly 'won’t wait around for too much longer' for McKenna before moving on to other targets.

Ipswich want to keep McKenna at all costs

TWTD has previously reported that Ipswich majority shareholder Ed Schwartz flew over to the UK to 'hold talks' with CEO Mark Ashton and McKenna, as they seek to keep him at Portman Road with a 'lucrative extended deal' set to be a part of discussions.

McKenna has written himself into Ipswich history since his 2021 arrival, guiding the club from League One obscurity to Premier League new boys in under three years.

Kieran McKenna Ipswich Town managerial stats Games managed 131 Wins 76 Draws 35 Losses 20 All competitions, according to transfermarkt

According to The Sun, Town have already offered him a huge new contract worth '£5million-a-year' over the next four seasons to try and keep him at Portman Road.

He is contracted at the club until 2027, and bosses, players and fans alike will undoubtedly want the 38-year-old to stay around, at least for another year, as it feels like a prophecy fulfilled for him to consolidate the club in the top-flight.

McKenna may not be at the Ipswich helm for much longer, but it certainly looks like Town fans can rule out Chelsea as a possible destination ahead of next season.