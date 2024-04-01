Highlights Hreidarsson faced challenges early on, but eventually established himself as a reliable player in the English Premier League.

His moves to Ipswich, Charlton, and Portsmouth showcased his talent and dedication, earning him respect and recognition in the league.

Transitioning to management in Iceland, Hreidarsson's passion for football continues to shine through as he builds upon his impressive legacy.

Hermann Hreidarsson left a good impression at a number of top clubs in England, proving value for money with most of the moves he made.

He first landed in England in the summer of 1997 when he transferred from Icelandic side ÍBV Vestmannaeyjar to Crystal Palace.

Following moves to Brentford and Wimbledon, the Iceland international would find his most successful spell in consecutive moves from Ipswich Town to Charlton Athletic and finally to Portsmouth.

His dedication to football continues through to the present day as he now manages the team where it all started back in Iceland.

It took a few moves for Hreidarsson to establish fully

Although Hreidarsson eventually proved himself to be a consistent performer, a couple of his early moves, namely to Brentford and Wimbledon, failed to settle in the way that he may have liked to.

Across those two spells, he managed just 37 appearances, before Ipswich paid a club-record fee of £4million to bring him on their journey back into the Premier League in 2000.

His move was the subject of some controversy when the Tractor Boys confirmed the deal before Wimbledon hit back saying they had not agreed on a fee.

Luckily for those at Portman Road, the deal was ironed out, and Hreidarsson would go on to become a key player for them over the next few years.

Related Ipswich Town: Gutting Wes Burns news emerges The winger has played a pivotal role in the team so far this season

Stints at Ipswich, Charlton and Portsmouth show his reliability

Although the fee paid by Suffolk side may seem excessive for a defender at that time, he soon showed why he was worth that money.

The full-back would go on to play the full 90 minutes in the vast majority of Ipswich's Premier League campaign, and over his two-and-a-half years with the club would go on to make 126 appearances.

Hreidarsson's career in full, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Charlton Athletic 149 5 4 Ipswich Town 126 3 0 Portsmouth 123 8 3 ÍBV Vestmannaeyjar 77 5 0 Crystal Palace 41 2 0 Wimbledon 27 1 0 Brentford 10 2 0 Coventry City 2 0 0

He may have stayed at Portman Road longer, but his £900,000 sale to Charlton in 2003 was deemed 'a necessity' by Ipswich chairman David Sheepshanks due to the club falling into administration.

Hreidarsson would go on to make triple-figure appearances for the Addicks too, before completing the same feat following his 2007 free transfer to Portsmouth.

In total, the now 49-year-old can boast an impressive 332 Premier League outings, a figure that puts him in the top 100 for appearances in the league among some of the greatest to have plied their trade in England.

It is a testament to his talent and professionalism that he was able to be called upon so frequently by these clubs, and, as such, is regarded so highly by each of the sides.

Related Newcastle United gave Portsmouth FC a Fratton Park favourite they will never forget Lomana LuaLua will forever be remembered for his performances at Fratton Park, and one of the best goal celebrations to go with it

Hreidarsson post-playing career shows his dedication to the game

Hreidarsson returned to Iceland following the end of his playing career in England, first as a player but more recently as a manager of the side that he spent his early career with, ÍBV, since 2022.

Having had a long career of predominately Premier League football, and now being the proud owner of a luxury hotel in Iceland, it's unlikely that the driver behind this move was financial.

The passion and drive the former international has for football was evident throughout his playing career, and he has now brought that into management and coaching in his later years.

He's already built a substantial legacy with his playing career both in England and Iceland, and his latest foray into management will likely only extend that.