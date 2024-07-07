Highlights Charlie Austin impressed at Burnley after joining from Swindon Town.

Austin caught the eye of Burnley while he was playing in League One for Swindon Town. The striker scored 20 goals in the third tier as Swindon reached the play-off final in 2010, before scoring 12 goals during the first half of the 2010/11 campaign.

The promising forward had joined Swindon from non-league side Poole Town, but after just a season and a half at the County Ground, he submitted a transfer request amid interest from teams in the divisions above.

Austin signed for Burnley

In January 2011, at the age of 21, Austin had a number of teams interested in signing him. Ipswich Town, Burnley, Southampton and Blackpool were all willing to pay the £1.5m transfer fee that Swindon were demanding for Austin.

It seemed as though Ipswich were in pole position to land the prolific attacker, despite Blackpool being in the Premier League, and he was reportedly set to sign a three-and-a-half year contract at Portman Road. Austin travelled to Ipswich to finalise the move, but the club could not agree terms with the striker.

Southampton and Blackpool also submitted offers for Austin, but he ended up signing for Burnley.

Austin starred at Turf Moor

Burnley will be glad that they won the race for Austin, as he turned out to be an excellent signing. He played under Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche during his time in claret and blue.

The forward's physical presence and finishing ability made him a real handful for Championship defences, and he scored 40 league goals during his two full seasons at Turf Moor as Burnley recorded back to back mid-table finishes.

Charlie Austin's stats for Burnley (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 90 44 7

Austin scored a memorable hat-trick in a 5-1 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park in 2012, and scored another one in a 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor later that year.

One of his best goals for the Clarets came in a fixture against Charlton Athletic at The Valley in 2013, when his long-range effort found the top corner and secured a 1-0 win for the away side.

Austin's form attracted transfer interest

The 24 Championship goals that Austin scored during the 2012/13 season attracted transfer interest in the striker that summer.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Hull City had a £4.5m fee agreed with Burnley to sign Austin, although the deal fell through after the striker failed his medical with the Tigers. In the end, Austin signed for fellow Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Not only did the decision to sign Austin pay off on the pitch for Burnley, but they also likely made a profit on the original deal when he was sold, considering the amount that Hull were set to pay initially.

Burnley and QPR were both promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2013/14 campaign, after Austin had scored 19 goals in the second tier that season.

He scored in both games against Burnley in the top flight the following season, and twice more throughout his career, which saw him play for Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

However, he will be more fondly remembered at Turf Moor for his impressive goal-scoring ability during his time at the club. Burnley will be glad that his move to Ipswich collapsed, and they managed to sign the striker back in the January transfer window in 2011.