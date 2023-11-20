Highlights Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has announced plans to expand Portman Road stadium in the near future, as the club continues to grow.

The club recognizes the need to work with local authorities and partners to overcome hurdles and ensure expansion is possible.

Ipswich is currently second in the Championship table and consistently fills the current stadium capacity, indicating the potential for increased revenue with a larger stadium.

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has given an exciting update on the club’s plans for Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys are on a massive upwards trajectory, as the team aims for a second consecutive promotion.

Ipswich have not competed in the Premier League since 2002, and were in League One as recently as last season, but now have their sights set on a top flight return.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been the surprise package of the Championship so far this campaign, sitting eight points clear of the chasing pack outside the automatic promotion places.

But there could also be some big updates off the pitch at Ipswich to come quite soon as well.

What are Ipswich Town’s plans for Portman Road?

Ashton revealed that the club has a plan to expand the Ipswich stadium in the near future, as they look to continue growing the Suffolk outfit.

However, he has warned that they need to work with local authorities and partners in order to overcome certain hurdles to ensure expansion is possible.

“One of the things we have been working on for a while now is a masterplan for the stadium," said Ashton, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"If you look at any stand in isolation, or any part of the stadium in isolation, it will trip you up.

“You’ve got to look at how things can work in totality.

“One of the things I’m so proud of, and we would not want to change, is that we are a town centre club.

“That’s quite unique in the modern age.

“You’ve been to your Derbys and your Stokes where they have lovely stadiums but they’re out of town.

“We’re a town centre club and that we will stay.

“That’s really important to us.

“But that means we have to work with partners and the local authority to make sure we are all joined up on land usage, access and egress to the stadium, transport plans etc.

“We’re really fortunate that we’ve got really good local authority.

“We’re talking with them about master-planning right now, about how we take the stadium forward in the short, medium and long-term.

“Those plans are progressing nicely.

“When we’re at the right point we’ll come out and talk to the fans more about that.

“But you’re going to be looking at continual development of the Portman Road site.”

Where are Ipswich Town in the Championship table?

Ipswich are currently second in the Championship table, with goal difference separating them from leaders Leicester City.

Next up for McKenna’s side is a trip to face West Brom on 25 November.

Should increasing Portman Road’s capacity be a priority for Ipswich Town?

Portman Road has a capacity of nearly 30,000, and are currently capable of filling that on a consistent basis as the team competes for Premier League promotion.

Even the midweek EFL Cup clash with Fulham recently had an attendance of over 28,000 despite it not being available as part of the season ticket.

This is a positive sign that the club could fill a bigger Portman Road, which could help generate extra revenue.

The cost of expansion is seemingly worth it to Ipswich, who are pushing ahead with their plans to increase the stadium’s size, which is an exciting time for supporters.