Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that the club received interest in Kieran McKenna before the manager penned a new long-term contract this summer.

McKenna has received a lot of plaudits for his work at Portman Road over the last 18 months, guiding the club to promotion back to the Championship.

Ipswich earned an impressive 98 points as they finished second in the League One table last year - losing out on the title to Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the campaign.

There was speculation surrounding his future after the achievement, with the likes of Leicester City and Scottish giants Celtic linked with appointing the 37-year-old.

However, McKenna ended all speculation during the off-season by committing to a new contract with the club that keeps him at the helm of the Tractor Boys until the summer of 2027.

How did Kieran McKenna’s new Ipswich Town contract come about?

Ashton revealed how the new contract came to be in a recent interview.

The Ipswich chief executive claimed that McKenna was looking to ensure the club’s values were aligned with his own and that a new deal was quick to be agreed.

"We talked right at the end of the season about a new contract," said Ashton, via East Anglian Daily Times.

"He wanted to make sure that our values and our vision for the club was still aligned and we hadn’t changed, which we hadn’t.

"And probably within a couple of days after the end of the season the two of us had a handshake on his new deal.

“That takes three or four weeks to paper, holidays etc.

"You will have read the press.

“He was very highly regarded by other clubs in the industry, so to lock him down for another four years I think is perfect timing for us."

Ipswich are now preparing for life back in the second tier, with the transfer window in full swing.

McKenna is searching for a new striker to add to his ranks, with the chase of Ellis Simms not going their way.

The Suffolk club reportedly bid £4 million for the Everton forward, but Coventry City have agreed an £8 million deal for the 22-year-old.

Ipswich will have to set their sights elsewhere as they plan for life back in the Championship.

They will want to prove their competitiveness from the jump by fighting in the top half of the table.

McKenna’s team start their season on 6th August with an away trip to Sunderland.

How important is Kieran McKenna to Ipswich Town?

The former Manchester United coach has done a superb job at Portman Road since taking over.

While his first half-season only led to an 11th-place finish, the team came out the blocks early in the last campaign to cement themselves as one of the promotion favourites.

The team’s attractive style of attacking football has also earned him a lot of praise, and he will be hoping to keep that style going into the second division.

The long-term goal of the club will be to fight for Premier League promotion, and McKenna could be the man to bring them to that next big step.