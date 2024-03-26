Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has issued a warning to supporters to not expect any drastically different plans in the transfer market from the club following fresh investment.

It was confirmed last week that 40 per cent of the Tractor Boys had been sold to a US-based private equity firm.

Bright Path Sports Partners paid £105 million to become a significant investor in the Championship side.

Ipswich have enjoyed a huge rise in the last year, which has made them an attractive proposition for investment.

Kieran McKenna has earned a lot of praise for guiding the team back to the Championship, with his side now chasing back-to-back promotions and a potential return to the Premier League.

Mark Ashton issues transfer warning

Ashton has warned that this fresh investment won’t drastically alter the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming summer window.

The chief executive stressed that financial fair play considerations will still need to be adhered to, but that the Suffolk outfit does intend to make improvements to the first team squad.

"Let’s manage expectations – it’s not all going on transfer fees and players," said Ashton, via Town TV.

"We’ll be competitive in that market, but again, we have to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules.

"Every penny that the supporters put into the football club – the more shirts they buy, the more tickets they buy, the more commercial revenue that we bring into the football club – gives us more headroom to spend.

“Where we’re fantastically supported, we have an ownership group that don’t take a single penny or a single dollar out of this football club.

“Every penny that they put into this football club takes us forward.

“This football club will make cash losses. Why? Because we acquired a very under-invested, tired, run-down football club that needed investment to bring it back to life and bring it back to a standard where it could not only get into the Championship, but also compete on and off-field.

“The investment that comes in will be used to support the club, but again, we have to manage that within the Financial Fair Play rules, as we do.

“I think we’re in a healthy place.

“We’ve seen revenues step forward, and I’ve said this recently, but every time we’ve asked this fanbase to step forward, they’ve done it. 22,000 season tickets, 45,000 shirt sales, record commercial sales, hospitality, conference and banqueting.

“The numbers around the football club are growing.

“This is growing the value of the football club, and now we’re supported by new investors added to our already fantastic support from ORG, PSPRS and the Three Lions.

“We’re in a good place.”

Ipswich Town league position

Ipswich have been the surprise package of the Championship season this year, impressing many with their competitiveness.

The team currently sits third in the table, just one point off league leaders Leeds United.

Leicester City are also one point ahead in second, but the Foxes have a game in hand on their promotion rivals.

McKenna’s side will return to action on 29 March with a big away game against Blackburn Rovers, with the trip to Ewood Park being the first of their final eight fixtures of the regular campaign.

Fresh investment is exciting for Ipswich

Ashton is being realistic and tempering any expectations from supporters that this investment will go straight into big-name signings.

Using this money to invest in other areas of the club could prove more beneficial in the long-run, and there should still be funds available in the transfer window anyway.

Summer planning will be underway at this stage, but their promotion battle will necessitate thinking about life in the Championship and the Premier League.

It is an exciting time for fresh investment to arrive as the potential of the club is at a peak it hasn’t had in quite a long time.