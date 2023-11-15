Highlights Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton hints at backing manager Kieran McKenna in January transfer window to strengthen squad for promotion push.

Ashton emphasizes the importance of being financially responsible and selective in player recruitment, prioritizing unity and balance within the squad.

Despite Ipswich's strong performance so far this season, recent results suggest the need for reinforcements in January to maintain promotion push and secure a top two spot.

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has hinted that Kieran McKenna will be backed in the January window - in a warning to their promotion rivals.

The Tractor Boys find themselves in a promotion battle at the top of the Championship table.

McKenna’s side sit nine points clear of third place Leeds United and level on points with league leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich have won 12 of their opening 16 league games since gaining promotion from League One last season, earning a lot of plaudits with their performances.

What is Ipswich Town’s January transfer strategy?

Ashton explained Ipswich’s thought process going into the January transfer window, with the club looking to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The club’s chief executive warned that he won’t risk any potential points deduction penalties with reckless spending, but that McKenna will be backed by the owners to look for squad improvements.

"You’ve got to remember, we’re governed by profit and sustainability rules," said Ashton, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"We’ll be brave and we’ll be bold, but we won’t be reckless.

“There’s a big difference.

“Financially, Kieran is always backed.

“But Kieran will only bring in the right type of players.

“He won’t just bring in a player for the numbers that’s just not in his make-up. He's selective and that is something I’m really proud of.

"The window always moves, it's like a spider’s web that almost changes on an hourly basis.

“We were calm and we stepped through it.

“We knew the key positions that we wanted to recruit into and we knew the key positions we wanted to retain to make sure the squad was solid.

“Last January, remember, the four signings we made were Championship players.

“We were recruiting for the Championship in League One.

“Then the market we were recruiting from changed because there are Championship clubs who now see us as potential competition, so they won’t want to do business with you.

“There were other players we could have signed at the end of the window, we had the financial firepower to do it, but Kieran was really clear; ‘No, I’m good with what we’ve got, we've got unity and balance, the squad is good’.

“That was fine with me.”

Ipswich went into the November international break off the back of a 3-2 win over 10-men Swansea City.

The victory brought them level on points with the Foxes after 16 games, sitting second in the Championship table.

Ipswich will return to league action on 25 November with an away trip to face promotion rivals West Brom.

Do Ipswich Town need January improvements to gain promotion?

The team has performed exceptionally so far this season, sustaining a level of form that has put them nine clear of the chasing pack.

However, recent results have seen them lose points and start conceding at a higher rate, so there are genuine concerns that a drop-off in form could cost them a top two spot.

Reinforcements in January would be a good idea to bolster McKenna’s options and to offer extra depth in what will be a demanding second half of the campaign.

Ashton makes sensible points about not spending recklessly, as the club still needs to be smart about who to bring in as they will want to avoid destabilising their great squad harmony.