Ipswich Town CEO delivers progress report on Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town have gone from strength to strength under Kieran McKenna and appear destined to seal automatic promotion back to the Championship this season.

A year has past since the former Manchester United first team coach replaced Paul Cook in the dugout at Portman Road, and there has been a steep improvement in both boxes since.

There would have been some raised eyebrows when McKenna walked through the door for a lack of experience managing at the level, but it has transpired that his coaching ability is superior for the level and is likely to take the club into the second tier with great momentum next term.

CEO Mark Ashton gave an insight into his relationship with McKenna and how he has performed in the last year when he spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times.

He said: “I think he was the right appointment for the club, given what we wanted to do and how we wanted to go about doing it.

“We are a year in and Kieran and I are probably still learning more about each other every day.

“He is an absolute professional who sets the highest of standards.

“Just because we are in League One, doesn’t mean we don’t set Premier League standards.

“His work ethic is off the scale and so is his staff’s.

“We have set a hell of a tempo, on and off the pitch.

“He’s an absolute professional, extremely bright a good communicator and very, very focused on taking this club forward.

“I’ve said this before and people don’t always like it, but we’re not a widget factory.

“It will always be about the people here, whether that’s the fans, owners, players and staff.

“Kieran and his staff are a key part of that.

“I love that they all have bought houses in the area, not just rented, because they are committed to the project.

“You have to be in the middle of this.

“Someone has shown me a picture on social media, from Halloween I think, where Kieran has taken the kids out trick or treating.

“You have to immerse yourself in the local community – it’s so important.

“You have to be able to walk into the local shop and they know who you are and you know them. You have to be in and around it, engaging in the community.

“This football club demands that level of commitment and so far, so good.

“We haven’t accomplished anything yet and have a lot to do, but the people we have brought into this football club and the people we have advanced within it, are all lined up and are totally committed.”

Sheffield Wednesday will fancy their chances of competing for the league title in the second half of the campaign, but the mood in the camp in Suffolk is hard to ignore, with huge home crowds supporting McKenna and the squad they will take some stopping.

The Verdict

The Tractor Boys enormously underperformed last season to miss out on the play-offs, McKenna’s role in that failure was smaller than the coaching staff in place before him, but there would have been a feeling of disappointment at the end of the campaign.

That in combination with lofty expectations in preparation for this one may have been a difficult dynamic to manage.

That said, there is a strong core of leaders and experienced players in the squad that have enabled the group to stay focused and consistent, with a very high points total set to be required once again this season for automatic promotion to be achieved.