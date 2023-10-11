Highlights Ipswich Town have set a £4 million asking price for their manager, Kieran McKenna, amid interest from Premier League clubs like Crystal Palace.

Ipswich Town have placed a £4 million asking price on the future of manager Kieran McKenna.

According to Alan Nixon, it will take up to £4 million for the Championship side to part ways with their head coach.

McKenna oversaw promotion to the Championship last season with a second place finish in League One.

The 37-year-old is now leading the charge for another promotion battle this year, with the Tractor Boys currently second in the table in the second division.

This has led to some speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace reportedly eyeing the Ipswich boss as a potential replacement for Roy Hodgson.

Is Kieran McKenna worth £4 million?

Carlton Palmer believes that McKenna has no reason to walk away from Ipswich at this moment in time, due to the legendary status he can achieve with Premier League promotion.

He also believes that Ipswich have done well to back the former Manchester United coach, who should repay their faith in him by committing his future to the club.

“Ipswich Town have moved quickly to try and negate Premier League club interest for their manager Kieran [McKenna],” Palmer told Football League World.

“The club have put a £4 million clause on the manager amid interest from Premier League clubs, Crystal Palace and others.

“The Americans have also given Kieran a good salary, believed to be in the region of about £25,000-a-week to keep him happy.

“Ipswich are on a fabulous run in the Championship, five wins in six games, already 10 points clear of sixth place Birmingham City, occupying that last Championship play-off spot.

“Two points behind the leaders [Leicester] City.

“For the life of me, it would have to take some unbelievable offer to leave Ipswich at this juncture.

“He’s looking at doing back-to-back promotions, he has the backing of the owners.

“He will be a legend in Ipswich for years to come, and what a great achievement.”

Where are Ipswich Town in the Championship table?

McKenna’s side have won nine of their first 11 games in the Championship, which has the team competing in the automatic promotion places.

The Tractor Boys are eight points clear of third place Preston North End, with a 4-2 win over Ryan Lowe’s side before the October international break extending the gap between the two teams.

Leaders Leicester City are just two points clear, with the pair running away with things at the top of the second division standings so far.

Next up for Ipswich is a clash away to Rotherham United on 20 October.

Can Kieran McKenna lead Ipswich Town to the Premier League?

Ipswich have had a fantastic start to this season, and look capable of automatic promotion.

It would be a remarkable feat for the team to gain back-to-back promotions from the third tier to the top flight.

There are still a lot of games left to go, and a dip in form can strike at any moment, but Ipswich are playing quite well and deserve their top two spot for now.

McKenna is the man of the moment, so it comes as no surprise to see clubs linked with him, but he should commit to Ipswich during their promotion push.