Highlights Ipswich Town is the top-scoring team in the Championship.

Despite their attacking prowess, none of Ipswich's forwards have reached 20 goals.

Manager Kieran McKenna may use his Manchester United connections to pursue Amad Diallo as a potential addition to the team.

Ipswich Town are the Championship's top scorers after 22 games so far this season, leaving many believing that their attacking prowess is the key towards a second successive promotion.

Kieran McKenna's side have only fired one blank all campaign long, which came in the 2-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion back on November 25th, with the Tractor Boys the most potent attacking force in the league on 47 goals at present.

Despite being so feared, there isn't one player that is a standout goalscorer in this side, as highlighted in the table below of all of Town's forwards that have so far found the net.

Ipswich Town forwards Stats 23/24 Goals Minutes per Goal Conversion rate (%) Shot accuracy (%) Conor Chaplin 8 222 17% 48% Nathan Broadhead 8 161 21% 42% George Hirst 6 265 17% 58% Freddie Ladapo 4 139 21% 63% All stats as per BBC Sport (Correct as of December 18th 2023)

McKenna to be handed £3m in new forward hunt

This led to reports from Alan Nixon via Patreon that the Tractor Boys board are set to be handing the Northern Irishman with a £3m sum to find the next solution in his attacking department.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Carlton Palmer appreciates that Town have had an array of goalscorers, but maintains a belief that despite having four strikers who have contributed to 26 of those 47 goals, none of them may end on a minimum of 20 goals when we reach the season's conclusion.

"It is reported that the Ipswich board are set to back Kieran McKenna in the January transfer window. He's set to be given a £3m transfer pot to strengthen in the attacking area.

"Ipswich sit joint top of the table alongside Leicester on 52 points, and have scored the most with 47 in 22 matches. They have shared the goals around, Chaplin (8), Broadhead (8), Hirst (6), Ladapo (4) - they've not had one striker who looks capable of hitting 20 goals." Palmer continued.

"They drew against Norwich on the weekend, but created plenty of chances. They are just missing that ruthlessness that a 20-goal a season man brings. I think if they get that man, that could see them over the line for back-to-back promotions."

Palmer went on to state that once again, McKenna will have to be extremely savvy in the upcoming window to find the man with a new dimension in Town's attack, as in the current market, £3m doesn't quantify as a lot of money anymore.

"£3m for an out-and-out goalscorer is not a lot of money, and I'm sure Kieran has one eye on the Premier League, so he may look at someone capable of making the step up."

"Kieran has used the loan market to good advantage this season, taking young players from Premier League clubs, so that might be one avenue he looks to go down."

The 58-year-old then went onto highlight that, as a result of his previous links with Manchester United, Amad Diallo - who impressed so many in the second tier last season with 14 goals at Sunderland- could be a viable target.

"Kieran also has links with Manchester United. One player who has impressed in the Championship previously is Amad Diallo from his stint at Sunderland. He's now back in full fitness and can operate anywhere across the front line and would suit Ipswich's style of play. That could be one option."

Is Diallo the answer for Ipswich Town?

With Diallo having the ability to play across the frontline, similarly to the likes of Nathan Broadhead, it's not the worst suggestion in the world, and given his talent last season, it would be a statement addition moving forward.

TeamTalk recently revealed that Sunderland are keen on a second stint for the Ivorian at the Stadium of Light. However, the report goes on to state that the Black Cats face Championship competition this time round, so it remains to be seen whether the Blues also have him on their respective shortlist.