Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has warned that the Tractor Boys face "an incredibly tough game" against Leeds United at Portman Road this afternoon.

Morsy's side have enjoyed a perfect start to life back in the Championship - beating Sunderland, Stoke City, and QPR to move top of the table after three games - while Leeds are still trying to find their feet after last season's relegation from the Premier League.

Amid near-constant speculation about player departures, the Whites have made a winless start to the second tier campaign - with draws against Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion bookending a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City - and their only victory under new boss Daniel Farke to date has come against Shrewsbury Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

But there is certainly no doubting the quality that Farke, who is likely to get a frosty reception at Portman Road this afternoon given his Norwich City past, has in his ranks.

Leeds have added Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, and Sam Byram to a squad that still contains the likes of Dan James, Crystensio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, and Luis Sinisterra.

The man in the dugout is a proven quantity at this level too, having led Ipswich's East Anglian rivals to promotion from the Championship twice previously.

Ipswich Town v Leeds United: Sam Morsy's prediction

Speaking to club media ahead of this afternoon's game, Morsy had plenty of praise for the Whites and even offered a warning about what they will offer.

He said: “We’re feeling really good on the back of last weekend’s win and we’ve had a bright week, so really looking forward to the game.

“The results are the icing on the cake but, as a club, we want to progress and push on all the time. This is a great place to improve and we have to try and do that every week.

“We’re under no illusions because we know every game could potentially be a tight one, so we need to bring the best version of ourselves.

“Leeds are a really good team with really good players, so these are the challenges we want to test ourselves against.

“It’s going to be an incredibly tough game, but that’s why we wanted to be promoted so badly.”

Morsy added: “It will be competitive and front-foot, because they play a really good brand of football.

“They will believe they can win, just like we believe we can.

“They will go into every game thinking they can win, and rightly so, but we believe in ourselves as well.”

Ipswich Town v Leeds United: Who will win?

This is a tough one to call and could come down to which forwards are more clinical.

Ipswich are brimming win confidence given their winning start to the season but there's no denying that they've ridden their luck at times in recent weeks so the Whites should get chances.

Leeds have not yet reached the level that most were expecting of them this term but have shown their frightening attacking quality in spells.

Town, too, are hardly short in forward firepower and look a better unit right now, which might just be enough to see them home.