Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert breaks silence on Neil Warnock links

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has moved to address the constant speculation surrounding his future at Portman Road, whilst also touching upon the reports linking Neil Warnock with his job.

A poor run of form has seen the East Anglia side plummet down the league standings, thus leaving them six points off the play-off places, despite spending the majority of the campaign in the race for automatic promotion.

It represents a startling fall from grace for Lambert who at one point looked to be well on his way to leading the Tractor Boys back to the Championship at the first attempt after starting the season like a house on fire.

However following a drop off in form, in which the club has won just one of their last five league outings, his job is now seemingly on the line, with Neil Warnock said to have already been earmarked as a replacement if reports are to be believed.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s important crunch clash with Coventry City, Lambert was quick to address the recent speculation linking Warnock with his job, with the former Norwich City boss stating the following to the East Anglian Daily Times:

“I don’t worry about it. It’s no problem. What do you want me to say? I don’t have one problem whether it’s Neil, Pep (Guardiola), Jurgen (Klopp) or Antonio Conte, it doesn’t bother me. I’m just trying to do my best.

“It doesn’t bother me. When I do eventually leave here I’ll always look back and think ‘wow, what a club that is’.”

Lambert currently has a contract at Portman Road which runs out in the summer of 2025, after signing a new agreement with the club just over a few months ago.

The Verdict

This is set to be a big month for Paul Lambert at Portman Road, with the next few games sure to decide whether his long term future is with the Tractor Boys or not.

With the likes of Warnock seemingly waiting in the wings, the Ipswich Town boss will no doubt be fully aware of what the ramifications could be for him if the club misses out on promotion this season.

Following their home clash with league leaders Coventry City this weekend, the East Anglian side then face tough ties against the likes of Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth as the race for the play-offs really begins to heat up.