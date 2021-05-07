Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook reveals details over player contracts

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has told the East Anglian Daily Times that he is set to hold contract talks with several of his players on Monday, with the Tractor Boys boss set to inform some of the current squad that they will be being released.

The Sky Bet League One side have once again missed out on promotion back to the Championship and as a result, Cook is set to oversee a mass squad overhaul this summer in a bid to change Town’s fortunes in the 2021/22 campaign.

Players such as Kayden Jackson, Luke Chambers and Gwion Edwards are all personnel who have deals that are currently running down towards expiry, whilst both Alan Judge and Stephen Ward have already been let go as the clear out begins.

Speaking recently, Cook quickly confirmed that Monday would be the day of reckoning for many of the current squad:

“It will be easier to say who’s staying, that for sure.

“We have to conduct ourselves as well as we can, though. We’re talking about people’s lives, their livelihoods and families with children in schools. It’s not a joking matter, it’s very serious.

“Football is a serious business now and, while I am trying to be a little tongue in cheek at times, the reality is we’re all hurting inside because we’ve not been successful and we’ve not been in the play-offs.

“That’s the hurt and that will come to the table on Monday when we speak to all the players individually, regarding what’s gone on and what’s going to go on.”

The former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss then went on to discuss what the main aim is for next season:

“We have to put a squad together for next year that will include some players currently here and will also include some new arrivals and will be one the town, the supporters and the new owners will be happy with,

“At the minute that’s probably a long way from where we are.”

Meanwhile the Tractor Boys are set to play their final league game of the campaign this weekend as they welcome Fleetwood Town to Portman Road on Sunday.

The Verdict

Ipswich are set to undergo mass surgery during the summer and if truth be told, it has been coming for a long time.

The problems with the current squad were first underlined during Paul Lambert’s time in charge and have arguably been magnified even more since Cook took his place in the hot seat.

Clearing the decks and bringing in fresh blood to the football club will prove key if they are to be genuine contenders to return to the Championship.

With Cook’s preferred style of play being possession based, fast paced and attacking, it appears likely that a lot of the older members of the squad, who are out of contract in June, will be bidding farewell on Monday.