Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook lays down gauntlet to players ahead of game

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has called on his players to seize their chance to impress, with a cluster of the first team squad being involved for the under-23’s this afternoon as they take on Charlton Athletic.

A quartet of David Cornell, Oli Hawkins, Tristan Nydam and Armando Dobra have all been named in the starting line up for the game which kicks off at 2pm as they aim to prove to Cook that they deserve to be involved on a more consistent basis at first team level.

All four players have been used sparingly by the Tractor Boys so far this term and largely fell out of favour under former boss Paul Lambert, however they could well be handed a lifeline by the new man in charge.

Speaking to TWTD at the weekend, Cook said that he would be looking for the aforementioned players to take their chance to impress in today’s game:

“There’s an under-23s game at Charlton on Monday, we’ll be very strong.

Are you Ipswich Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Tractorboys quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? James Norwood Teddy Bishop Gwion Edwards Kayden Jackson

“Myself and Gary, we’ll all be there watching the lads, it’s an opportunity to impress.”

Meanwhile the first team are back in league action this coming Friday as they play host to Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.

The Verdict

Ipswich are still within a good shout of making the play-offs and therefore it is no surprise that Cook is keen to take a look at all of the options he has available to him.

The four players who are involved in today’s game now have an opportunity to really make a lasting impression on their manager and could well play a part in the season run in.

With games to come against a lot of the league’s struggling sides, the Tractor Boys still have a lot to play for and may need to utilise their squad to maximise results.

However I do feel that their starting eleven is settled now under Cook and therefore it would be unlikely for these four players to break in anytime soon.